ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

32 restaurants donate proceeds to family of fallen St. Louis County detective

By Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Feyo_0ethuK9500

ST. LOUIS — Community members are honoring fallen St. Louis County Detective Antonio Valentine by dining out at restaurants donating proceeds to his four children.

Diners sat down to eat, but on Tuesday, their meals were worth so much more.

“I’m just grateful that the money is going to a great cause, and there’s no greater cause,” said diner Tom Bommarito.

Top story: St. Louis police solve 32-year-old mystery after DNA breakthrough

Law enforcement and everyday citizens grabbed a meal at more than 30 restaurants in the St. Louis region giving back to Valentine’s family. Each location is donating a portion of its proceeds to help them in their time of need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4INX_0ethuK9500
Detective Antonio Valentine

“He was a hero. He was a hero. They should be proud of him,” said St. Louis Metro Police employee and diner Nancee Nocchiero.

On December 1, 2021, Valentine was killed in a head-on collision while conducting a drug investigation in the Bellefontaine Neighbors area.

Detectives attempted to stop the suspect, but he rammed his vehicle into Valentine’s car. Valentine was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. He leaves behind four children ranging in age from 10 to 22.

“Hopefully, as a community, we’re going to rally around these children and let them know that dad didn’t die in vain. That we’re here to support them and help them with things that dad would have done,” said the fundraiser’s organizer, Katie Zaitz-Fink.

Restaurants such as Sharp Shooter’s Pit and Grill BBQ, Syberg’s, and Pasta House are donating upwards of 30% from dine-in or takeout, directly to his kids.

“One of his sons is in college, and so he needs a car. So hopefully, we’ll be able to provide him with at least a good down payment, if not be able to buy a good, reliable car,” said Zaitz-Fink. “We have another one that is looking to go to college and in the future for that, and he has two other younger children.”

Trending: Fully-inclusive amusement park expected to open in Wentzville

The money will help with whatever they need.

“Hopefully the kids realize that through the darkness of what they’re experiencing now,” said Zaitz-Fink. “There is some at the end of the tunnel.”

If you missed out and would like to help, you can reach out to the police organization that will distribute the money called Need of Aid. For more information, visit: https://needofaid-slcpa.org/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
FOX 2
FOX 2

22K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Restaurants
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Saint Louis County, MO
Society
Saint Louis County, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
Wentzville, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Food & Drinks
Local
Saint Louis, MO Restaurants
BET

‘Terrified’ St. Louis Woman Goes Missing After Train Ride

Dana Holt’s family and friends are looking for answers after the 30-year-old went missing hundreds of miles away from where she lives. According to WDAF, the St. Louis resident was last seen on March 2 in Dallas as none of her loved ones have heard from her since. “It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#Amusement Park#Food Drink#St Louis Metro Police
CBS Chicago

Another South Side church will hold a gas giveaway Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The generosity of recent gas giveaways continue as another South Side church is helping some residents affected by the sharp increase in prices.The senior pastor of Another Chance Church of Chicago will hand out vouchers for $50 worth of free gas.The giveaway happening Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the BP gas station at 99th and Halsted.The giveaway comes after a church in Grand Crossing served 200 cars Saturday and businessman Willie Wilson donated $200,000 in free gas last week. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
5 On Your Side

Man robbed, shot by person he met to buy sneakers from in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound after trying to purchase sneakers from two men Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police said the man was near the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and North Euclid Avenue to meet up with two men to buy a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. The victim told police he pulled out some cash to pay for the shoes, at which time one of the men grabbed the money, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Teen died experimenting with drugs at friend’s house, Missouri cops say. Two charged

Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 2

FOX 2

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy