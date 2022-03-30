ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit Concerning Debris Removal Program At Marshall Fire Dismissed

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge in Boulder County dismissed a lawsuit which questioned the Marshall Fire recovery Private Property Debris Removal program. The judge ruled Demanding Integrity in Public Spending had not standing to file the suit.

UPDATE: There’s Now A Clear Path Forward For Debris Removal, Lot Clearing After Marshall Fire

He went on to say neither the group or anyone affiliated did not have a connection to Boulder County.

“There is no evidence that plaintiff will suffer any consequences as a result of defendants claimed violation of [the Colorado Open Meetings Law],” the judge ruled.

DIGS alleged the county violated open meetings laws when choosing a company to remove debris .

RELATED: $20 Million To Help Fill ‘Gap’ For Marshall Fire Victims

