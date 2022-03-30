1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting Tuesday in Kansas City

UPDATE, March 30 | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said officers were dispatched to the gas station at 2911 Van Brunt Blvd. in regard to a shooting around 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to officers, while en route they were flagged down in the area of East 27th Street and Colorado Avenue by an adult female who had been shot.

Medics responded and transported that victim to the hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

KCPD said additional officers continued responding to the original location on Van Brunt Boulevard, where they found a man who had been shot.

That man was transported to the hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

About the same time, KCPD said another shooting was reported near East 27th Street and Topping Avenue.

Officers responded to the new scene and found a man, Marshall Ellis, 22, in the street who had been shot. He was unresponsive and officers began CPR at that time.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have determined all three victims were involved in one shooting event, yet ended up in separate locations.

KCPD said they are still working to determine where the shooting originated.

There is no suspect information at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY, March 29 | Police say one person is dead and two others have been injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

One of the injured victims is in critical condition, while the other is stable.

Around 9:15 p.m., police said they were called to three different locations in an area in eastern Kansas City, Missouri, on a reported shooting.

One victim was located near 27th Street and Colorado Avenue, another victim was located at 27th Street and Topping Avenue and the third victim was located near 29th Street and Van Brunt.

Police are working to determine how the scenes are connected.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the most-seriously victims were located.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

