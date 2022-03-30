1 in a million: Brother describes man killed in crash as a great father

Loved ones of a man killed while riding home on a motorcycle from his job at a restaurant described him as someone who could always make people laugh.

Family members of Stanley Christopher Soobrian Jr. say he was the best cook in the kitchen and most importantly, was a family man.

Police say Soobrian was on his way home March 15 when he was struck and killed. According to police, 30-year-old Jordan P. Solomon was driving drunk at the time of the accident. Police say Solomon hit Soobrian's motorcycle and took off until he eventually stopped driving.

"He was my angel, he was born on Dec. 25, 1992," says Stanley Soobrian, Stanley's father. "He was my Christmas baby."

Soobrian's wife says her husband took the motorcycle that day because it was nice out. She says he loved to cook and enjoyed serving people.

Aside from cooking, Soobrian enjoyed spending time with his four children.

"We just want people to understand Stanley was a great person. He had four kids, he had a life, he deserves to be remembered," says Adreanna Rodriguez, Stanley's wife.

His family says he was a very social person who had a lot of friends.

"His personality was one in a million," says brother John Soobrian. "He was a great father. The greatest father I've ever seen."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Soobrian's family.