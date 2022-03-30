Woman accused of stabbing to death Bronx man
CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed to death a Bronx man, the NYPD said.
Sasha Nieves, 32, of Manhattan, is charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 48-year-old Kashawn Thompson.
Thompson was found dead inside 2131 Mapes Avenue in the Bronx during a welfare check conducted by police on March 16, authorities said.
Both Nieves and Thompson knew each other, police said. Nieves allegedly stole jewelry, a laptop and cash belonging to Thompson during the incident.
