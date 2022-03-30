ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China copper smelters set Q2 2022 TC/RC floor at $80/T, 8 cents/pound - sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

March 30 (Reuters) - China’s top copper smelters set their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the second quarter of 2022 at $80 per tonne and 8 cents per pound, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The rates were decided at a meeting of the China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) held online on Wednesday, according to the sources.

The new prices are up more than 14% from the floor of $70 a tonne and 7 cents per pound set in the first quarter of 2022. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

