China copper smelters set Q2 2022 TC/RC floor at $80/T, 8 cents/pound - sources

(Adds closing prices) April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Friday to a nine-week high as soaring global prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports at record highs. Traders also noted that one last blast of cool weather this week likely prompted utilities to pull gas from storage again after mild weather last week allowed them to inject fuel into stockpiles. After this week, however, the weather is expected to turn seasonally mild and storage injections should resume. Front-month gas futures rose 7.8 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $5.720 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Jan. 27 for a third day in a row. That put the contract up about 3% this week after gaining about 15% last week. Analysts at Mizuho, a bank, said strong global demand for LNG exports in recent months has boosted the U.S. 12-month futures strip to $5.69 per mmBtu, its highest since February 2010. The premium of futures for June over May NGK22-M22 rose over 7 cents per mmBtu to the highest on record, according to data going back to 2009 when the contracts started trading. U.S. gas futures have climbed in recent months as soaring global prices keep demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs. Prices in March were the highest for that month in eight years - Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.” European gas was down about 7% on Friday to around $37 per mmBtu on relief that Russia would not immediately cut off supplies while Europe works on meeting Moscow's demand for payment in roubles. So far this year, the U.S. gas market has followed European prices less than half the time, shielded from much higher global prices because the United States, the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints limit its ability to export LNG. Since the United States cannot produce more LNG no matter how high prices rise, the country has agreed to divert some LNG exports to Europe to help allies break dependence on Russian gas. Russia, the world's No. 2 gas producer, provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas in 2021, about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd). Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 93.7 bcfd in March from 92.8 bcfd in February, as more wells returned to service after freezing over the winter. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 106.2 bcfd this week to 96.7 bcfd next week and 93.1 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to a monthly record of 12.86 bcfd in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and the prior all-time high of 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Apr 1 Mar 25 Apr 1 average (Forecast) (Actual) Apr 1 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -19 +26 +19 +8 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,396 1,415 1,791 1,667 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -16.3% -14.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 5.62 5.64 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 39.53 39.56 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 35.44 34.15 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 181 185 159 207 192 U.S. GFS CDDs 32 32 28 25 25 U.S. GFS TDDs 213 217 187 232 217 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.8 94.1 94.2 91.5 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 8.9 7.9 7.4 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 101.9 103.0 102.1 98.9 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.5 3.3 2.6 3.0 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.4 5.5 5.9 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 13.1 13.0 11.8 5.2 U.S. Commercial 9.8 11.8 9.6 8.8 8.3 U.S. Residential 13.9 17.6 13.6 13.1 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 22.3 24.1 22.6 24.3 24.0 U.S. Industrial 22.8 23.6 23.0 23.4 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.7 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.2 2.0 2.0 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.5 84.3 75.5 76.3 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 97.6 106.2 96.7 97.0 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Apr 1 Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Wind 16 15 15 13 10 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 8 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 1 Natural Gas 32 31 31 33 34 Coal 19 18 20 21 22 Nuclear 20 21 20 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.46 5.32 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.32 4.65 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.20 6.03 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.19 4.59 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.35 5.11 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.40 4.80 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.25 5.06 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.07 4.11 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.47 4.35 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 52.75 57.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 51.00 39.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 38.00 58.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 34.00 37.45 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 42.25 37.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 48.25 44.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter and David Gregorio)

