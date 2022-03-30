ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Boycott Nestle products

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 2 days ago

Dear Editor,

Nestle is refusing to join the Russia boycott and defends its decision over Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s blunt criticism. Nestle is based in Switzerland, which has always kept a politically neutral stance.

The do-or-die, raw courage and ironclad determination shown by the Ukrainians have arrested the attention of the entire world.

CNNBusiness quoted Zelenskyy: “’Good food. Good life.’ This is the slogan of Nestlé. Your company that refuses to leave Russia,” Zelensky said March 19 during an address to the people of Switzerland. “Even now — when there are threats from Russia to other European countries. Not only to us. When there is even nuclear blackmail from Russia.”

By now we are all good at checking labels.You can do something concrete to help, by boycotting all Nestle products. Nestle is the largest food purveyor in the world, according to CNNBusiness. Americans are familiar with the hot chocolate mix but there is also Gerber baby foods, Perrier and S. Pellegrino bottled water, Cheerios, Nescafe, Starbucks Coffee At Home, Lean Cuisine, Stouffer’s, Buitoni frozen foods, Dreyer’s and Haagen-Dazs ice cream, Alpo, Beneful, Purina pet food including Friskies, KitKat, Tollhouse cookies, the list goes on.

If you have it in your cupboard already, by all means use it up. Then don’t buy more! The Ukrainians have even less.

Julia Purdy, Rutland

The post Boycott Nestle products appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Mountain Times
Mountain Times

354

Followers

516

Posts

30K+

Views

Related
WDBO

Nestle pulls KitKats, Nesquik from Russian stores

One U.S. company has come up with a way to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine: It’s taking away the country’s KitKat bars and chocolate milk. Nestle has pulled the products from Russian stores after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the weekend criticized it for continuing to do business in the invading country.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nestle: We will continue to sell ‘essential’ food in Russia – including Cheerios

Food giant Nestle has said it will continue to sell “essential” products, including Nesquik and Cheerios breakfast cereals, in Russia but stressed it is not making a profit from these operations.It comes after Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, called out the Swiss firm over the weekend for still doing business in Russia despite the invasion.Ukraine’s prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, also criticised bosses at Nestle for having “no understanding” over the impact of staying in the Russian market.Earlier in March, the company stopped shipments of non-essential products, such as Nescafe pods, to Russia.Talked to @Nestle CEO Mr. Mark Schneider about the side...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Nestle to Suspend 'Vast Majority' of Sales in Russia

LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle is to halt the sale of a wide range of brands in Russia, including KitKat chocolate bars and Nesquik, amid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's criticism of the world's biggest food company for its continued presence in the country. The products affected, also including pet food and coffee,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Foods#Good Food#Ukrainians#European#Americans#Perrier#Cheerios#Nescafe#Starbucks Coffee#Lean Cuisine#Haagen Dazs Ice Cream#Friskies Kitkat#Rutland#Boycott Nestle#The Mountain Times
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Starbucks
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
POLITICS
CNBC

Russian troops leave Chornobyl; UK spy chief says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ war

This has been CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Russian forces are continuing to hold their positions and carry out shelling strikes around Kyiv, according to British intelligence, despite promises from Moscow this week to scale back its military activity near the Ukrainian capital.
POLITICS
The Independent

UK’s largest dairy warns supermarkets face milk shortages unless farmers are paid more

Milk supplies in the UK could start to dwindle as the cost of production is becoming increasingly expensive, the county’s largest dairy has warned.Arla Foods said the costs are increasing at never before seen rates leading farmers struggling to cover expenses.It is calling for higher pay for farmers to ensure they can keep the milk flowing.“Because of the recent crisis, feed, fuel and fertiliser have rocketed and therefore cashflow on the farm is negative,” managing director Ash Amirahmadi said.Over the past seven years, farmers have been producing more milk than called for, however, February saw them produce 2% less and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food Beast

Nestle Breaks off Sales of KitKat in Russia

Much of the world has condemned Russia's invasion of and ongoing war in Ukraine. With such fierce criticism comes the suspension of sales in Russia by many brands and companies opposing the country's actions. Count Nestle as another brand that wants to suspend sales there, though not completely. Earlier this...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Walmart stops cigarettes sales in certain U.S. stores - WSJ

March 28 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc is stopping cigarette sales in some U.S. stores after years of debate within the retail giant’s management team about selling tobacco products, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The markets in which cigarettes are being removed from stores include California, Florida, Arkansas...
RETAIL
MySanAntonio

Nestle stops most of Russian production, barring essentials

Nestle, the world's largest food maker, said it's suspending the vast majority of its manufacturing in Russia amid growing pressure on multinationals to fully exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The Swiss company is stopping the sale of brands like KitKat and Nesquik and will focus on essential...
BUSINESS
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
354
Followers
516
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy