Boycott Nestle products

Dear Editor,

Nestle is refusing to join the Russia boycott and defends its decision over Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s blunt criticism. Nestle is based in Switzerland, which has always kept a politically neutral stance.

The do-or-die, raw courage and ironclad determination shown by the Ukrainians have arrested the attention of the entire world.

CNNBusiness quoted Zelenskyy: “’Good food. Good life.’ This is the slogan of Nestlé. Your company that refuses to leave Russia,” Zelensky said March 19 during an address to the people of Switzerland. “Even now — when there are threats from Russia to other European countries. Not only to us. When there is even nuclear blackmail from Russia.”

By now we are all good at checking labels.You can do something concrete to help, by boycotting all Nestle products. Nestle is the largest food purveyor in the world, according to CNNBusiness. Americans are familiar with the hot chocolate mix but there is also Gerber baby foods, Perrier and S. Pellegrino bottled water, Cheerios, Nescafe, Starbucks Coffee At Home, Lean Cuisine, Stouffer’s, Buitoni frozen foods, Dreyer’s and Haagen-Dazs ice cream, Alpo, Beneful, Purina pet food including Friskies, KitKat, Tollhouse cookies, the list goes on.

If you have it in your cupboard already, by all means use it up. Then don’t buy more! The Ukrainians have even less.

Julia Purdy, Rutland

