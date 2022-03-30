ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Durant scores 41, Nets rally past Pistons

By JEFFREY BERNSTEIN Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frpZl_0ethsIat00

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 41 points and the Brooklyn Nets rallied past the Detroit Pistons 130-123.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points in his second home appearance since New York exempted athletes from a private employer mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations last week.

Andre Drummond had 14 points and 13 rebounds as Brooklyn overcame a double-digit deficit in the second quarter.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 34 points. Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey each had 15.

The Pistons went ahead 55-43 following Frank Johnson’s short jumper with 5:54 left in the second quarter. Durant followed with a four-point play and the Nets pulled within 64-58 at halftime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8

11K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WOOD TV8 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
Reuters

Paul George, Clippers rally from 25 down to top Jazz

EditorsNote: changes to “3-pointer” in sixth graf. Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

2022-03-30 04:26:46 GMT+00:00 - Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FOX Sports

Jimmy Butler scores 24 to help Heat fend off Celtics 106-98

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Kyle Lowry added 23 and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boston Celtics 106-98 on Wednesday night to stay atop a tight race for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Bam Adebayo finished with 17...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant fires perfect response to reporter over Pistons disrespect

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant doesn’t want to hear any form of disrespect to the Detroit Pistons. After securing a hard-fought 130-123 win over the Pistons on Tuesday, Durant was asked about his thoughts on allowing a “team like Detroit” to score 123 on them. It appeared the Nets star didn’t like the phrasing at all–which seemed disrespectful to the young squad–and asked back to the reporter what he means by that. KD went on to defend the Motor City franchise and reminded everyone that they are playing really well in the past few weeks.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Andre Drummond
Reuters

Donovan Mitchell pours in 29 as Jazz top short-handed Lakers

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, Rudy Gobert amassed 25 points and 17 rebounds and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 122-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in Salt Lake City. Jordan Clarkson added 19 points off the bench against his former team and...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ty Lue Reveals Secret Behind Cleveland Cavaliers Comeback In 2016 NBA Finals: "I Made The Decision To Not Show Them Film After 3 Losses"

The 2016 NBA Finals will be remembered as one of the best the modern NBA has ever seen. The Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team to complete a 3-1 comeback in the NBA Finals and won the first NBA championship ever for the city against the juggernaut Golden State Warriors, who were 73-9 in the regular season and just completed a 3-1 comeback of their own in the Western Conference Finals.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Detroit Pistons
ESPN

DeRozan and the Bulls host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (37-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (44-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the Los Angeles Clippers. DeRozan is sixth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game. The Bulls are 26-10 in home games. Chicago...
NBA
Reuters

Kristaps Porzingis pours in 35 to lead Wizards past Magic

Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 35 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points and the host Washington Wizards overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic 127-110 on Wednesday night. Washington outscored Orlando 28-23 in the third quarter to extend a 58-56 lead before pulling away with a 41-point...
NBA
Reuters

LeBron out, Anthony Davis doubtful vs. Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday ruled out LeBron James for the team's critical Thursday night game at Utah while Anthony Davis is listed as doubtful. Davis is still working his way back from a foot injury while James sprained his ankle in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Both players missed Tuesday night loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy