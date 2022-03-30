Durant scores 41, Nets rally past Pistons
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 41 points and the Brooklyn Nets rallied past the Detroit Pistons 130-123.
Kyrie Irving added 24 points in his second home appearance since New York exempted athletes from a private employer mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations last week.
Andre Drummond had 14 points and 13 rebounds as Brooklyn overcame a double-digit deficit in the second quarter.
Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 34 points. Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey each had 15.
The Pistons went ahead 55-43 following Frank Johnson's short jumper with 5:54 left in the second quarter. Durant followed with a four-point play and the Nets pulled within 64-58 at halftime.
