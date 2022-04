There has been plenty of commentary about the Academy Awards' recent scandal, but one person who has yet to have his voice heard is Chris Rock. The world watched in real-time as Rock cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith before her husband Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Rock across the face. The shocking moment was first believed to be staged, but it has become clear that the altercation was no laughing matter.

