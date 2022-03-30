ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, ME

Yarmouth students raise money to help Ukraine

By WGME
WPFO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYARMOUTH (WGME) – Yarmouth students are making a difference for the people of Ukraine. The high school's Global Action Club worked with the Portland-based non-profit Partners for World Health to raise money to help ship...

fox23maine.com

UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City salon raises money for Ukraine family

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan salon is organizing fundraisers to support the family of one of its Ukrainian stylists. Managers at Epiphany Salon and Spa in Traverse City were inspired to help after hearing the experiences of hairstylist Tanya's family in Ukraine. People can stop by...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WHEC TV-10

'Rockin' with Ukraine' raises money for pregnant mothers

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A fundraiser for Ukraine was held at Buntsy's Neighborhood Food and Drink in Webster on Sunday night. In partnership with rock band 'The Dawgs' and Ukraine native Kostia Lukyniuk, the fundraiser focussed on raising the proceeds to support pregnant women and new mothers struggling to provide the care they need for their children.
WEBSTER, NY
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Beaver County Times

Beaver businesses raise money for Ukraine residents

BEAVER – A large number of downtown Beaver businesses will donate portions of sales proceeds Saturday to humanitarian efforts in war-torn Ukraine. Emmanuel Panagiotakis, owner of Emmanuel Fine Art Photography at 605 Third St., is spearheading the effort, with money to be donated to a relief fund organized by SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Church in Ambridge. ...
BEAVER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold girl helps raise money for orphans in parents' homeland of Ukraine

Shady Side Academy freshman Avery Litwin found a new friend when she began tutoring English online to a 14-year-old Ukranian girl named Daria. Then Russia invaded Ukraine. Litwin was shocked by the reality of Daria’s new living conditions. Litwin said Daria had to hang black curtains over her windows,...
ARNOLD, PA
Us Weekly

DWTS’ Maks Chmerkovskiy Returns to Poland, Raises Money to Help Refugees Amid Ukraine Crisis: ‘It Is Getting Worse’

The next step. Maks Chmerkovskiy shared an update on how he's helping those in need during the war in Ukraine after he returned overseas. The 42-year-old ballroom dancer went live on Instagram on Sunday, March 20, reassuring his fans that he's "fine" after spending time in Los Angeles with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, and son […]
THEATER & DANCE
Columbia Daily Tribune

Missouri Ukrainian student joins other 'Fulbrighters' to raise money for Ukraine humanitarian aid

A University of Missouri student is part of an effort among elite students like her to raise money for Ukraine, their homeland, as it is relentlessly attacked by Russia. Irynka Hromotska, 26, is a first-year graduate student in photojournalism at MU and a Fulbright Scholar. The Fulbright Foreign Student Program brings graduate students, young professionals and artists from abroad to study and conduct research in the United States.
CHARITIES
New Haven Independent

Assumption School Raises Money For Ukraine

ANSONIA — Rebecca Goddard, the principal of Assumption School, sent the following information to The Valley Indy. On Tuesday March 8, 2022 Assumption students were able to dress down for a donation to Ukraine relief services. We also prayed for peace in Ukraine together during mass. We raised $600 dollars that day and all proceeds were donated to the people of Ukraine.
ANSONIA, CT
WTAP

Parkersburg High Diversity Student Union raises money for good cause

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Diversity Student Union will hold a fundraiser to donate to the United Nations Refugees Agency. This fundraiser is hosted to help those in Ukraine who are struggling. For now all donations are monetary but they are possibly looking for other ways to help. “Possibly after...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Dayton Daily News

Local restaurants raise money for the Ukraine

Lights around bridges and buildings in downtown Dayton have turned blue and yellow in support of the Ukraine. As the invasion continues, businesses across the country have been organizing dinners and events to raise money to help fundraise and support for the country in crisis. Two local restaurants have recently...
ADVOCACY
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville bakery raised money to help Ukrainians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A sweet spot in Charlottesville wrapped up a fundraiser to help support people in Ukraine. Albemarle Baking Company donated 50% of its hamantaschen sales to help Polish Humanitarian Action, a group that’s assisting Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border. “I have one skill that I...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
10 Tampa Bay

Block party in Sarasota held to raise money for Ukraine

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota community gathered Saturday night in an effort to help Ukraine. A number of Rosemary Art & Design District (RADD) organizations and businesses came together to host RADD for Ukraine. It consisted of a block party combined with a fundraiser, supply drive, food and live music with proceeds going toward Ukraine.
SARASOTA, FL

