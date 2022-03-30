ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bruno Fernandes brace seals Portugal World Cup spot

By Fernando Kallas
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjZY8_0ethrhV900
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Path C Playoff Final - Portugal v North Macedonia - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - March 29, 2022 Portugal's Bruno Fernandes in action with North Macedonia's Visar Musliu REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

PORTO, March 29 (Reuters) - Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scored a clinical double as they beat stubborn visitors North Macedonia 2-0 to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar after a tense European playoff tie on Tuesday.

Roared on by 50,000 fans at a sold-out Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal dominated the game from the start but struggled to break down the strong North Macedonian defence, managing only three shots on target despite having almost 70% possession.

Fernandes opened the scoring 30 minutes into the first half after intercepting a pass by his best friend, North Macedonia captain Stefan Ristovski, working a great one-two with Cristiano Ronaldo before whipping his shot past the goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder sealed Portugal's win in the 65th minute, striking home a volley from a Diogo Jota cross.

Fernando Santos's team then ran down the clock, celebrating at the final whistle with their joyful fans who remained in the stands for more than 15 minutes after the game, singing as the players completed a victory lap holding a huge Portugal flag.

"I don't care about individual accomplishments but this display will be one to remember because it helped my country to reach a World Cup," Fernandes told reporters.

Portugal, who won the 2016 European Championship in France and the 2019 UEFA Nations League at home, qualified for a sixth straight World Cup finals and have now not missed a major international competition in the last 20 years.

"I have already won two competitions and I hope I can win the third one in Qatar," coach Santos told a news conference.

"There was a spirit of mutual help and great support from the public. It was a deserved and fair win and qualification. I don't remember any great goalscoring situations for their team."

They were pushed into the playoffs after finishing second in Group A, having lost their final game at home to Serbia 2-1 last November.

That had left them needing to win two consecutive elimination games to qualify, with last week's win over Turkey, where they survived late drama, setting up a decider against North Macedonia, who had stunned Italy in their opening match.

It was a nervous occasion in Porto on Tuesday but Portugal dominated and avoided any surprises from the underdogs, who did not have a shot on target.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

387K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
BBC

Rangnick on Bruno's new contract, Maguire boos and Pogba

Two and a half weeks since their Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been facing the media, before tomorrow's game against Leicester City at Old Trafford. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Rangnick congratulated Bruno Fernandes on his new contract and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Diogo Jota
The Guardian

Dream date awaits Socceroos at World Cup… if they can make the big dance

Australia will face a dream opening date with defending champions France should they make it to the World Cup finals in Qatar. Friday’s draw found the Socceroos in a difficult - and eerily familiar-looking – group D alongside the 2018 world champions as well as Denmark and Tunisia. Remarkably, they also played both Denmark and France in the 2018 group stages in Russia, losing 2-1 to the eventual champions and drawing 1-1 with the Danes as they ended up being eliminated at the bottom of the group.
FIFA
FOX Sports

Who is in 2022 World Cup European playoff?

The Group Stage is officially set for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, but it isn't complete just yet. The U.S. men's national team, which will play on the tournament's opening day on Nov. 21, has drawn England, Iran and the winner of the European playoff — either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine — in Group B.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Seals#European#North Macedonian
ValleyCentral

World Cup: Mexico grouped with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia

MEXICO (ValleyCentral) — FIFA released the final draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Mexico will be in Group C. Group C will feature Mexico, Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. El Tri will be tasked with facing a tough group, including Argentina, led by star Lionel Messi. Mexico has failed to make it […]
FIFA
ClutchPoints

2 ways Italy must improve in order to end World Cup drought

Italians haven’t seen their country play in the World Cup since Brazil in 2014. They haven’t seen a knockout stage game since much earlier than that too, with their last game in that part of the tournament being the 2006 Final, which they won. Sixteen years have passed, and not a second of any knockout game has featured Italy. An entire generation of Italian players will have completely come and gone by the time Italy’s next opportunity to qualify rolls around in 2026. In this post, we’re going to focus on how an Italy World Cup drought can be stopped.
SOCCER
Reuters

Lanning confident all-rounder Perry will be fit to face England

April 2 (Reuters) - Australia captain Meg Lanning believes Ellyse Perry will feature for Australia against England in the final of the Women's World Cup in Christchurch on Sunday, although the injured all-rounder is unlikely to bowl against the defending champions. Perry, widely considered the best all-rounder in the sport,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Soccer-England to face United States at World Cup on Nov 25

(Reuters) - England will face the United States on Nov. 25 and four-time champions Germany take on Spain two days later in two of the most highly anticipated matches of the World Cup Group Stage, according to a schedule released on Friday. The action kicks off on Nov. 21 with...
SOCCER
AFP

Germany to face Spain at World Cup as draw pairs Iran and USA

Germany and Spain will clash at this year's World Cup after Friday's glitzy draw ceremony in Doha placed the two former winners in the same group, while bitter political rivals the United States and Iran were also drawn together. Friday's event in Doha was attended by 2,000 guests, and featured former World Cup winners Cafu and Lothar Matthaeus among the draw assistants.
FIFA
CBS Sports

Soccer on TV: Juventus vs. Inter Milan highlights return of club soccer following World Cup draw

While World Cup Qualifying and the draw for the World Cup took center stage, this weekend club soccer returns. Strap in for NWSL Challenge Cup action but it doesn't stop there with Juventus and Inter Milan coming together for a top-four clash in Italy. Manchester United will hope to keep their own Champions League hopes alive while Orlando City's defense will have a tough test facing Los Angeles FC.
MLS
Reuters

Brazil favourites to win Qatar World Cup

April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil are favourites to win the 2022 World Cup according to bookmakers after the five times champions were on Friday drawn with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in the group stage of the showpiece event in Qatar. William Hill installed Brazil, who rose to the top of...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy