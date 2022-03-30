Amazing Turn Out For Vaccine/Microchip Event

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A retired nurse, who is also an artist, is using discarded vaccine vials to create work she sees as a tribute to health care workers.
The Animal Rescue League of Berks County will provide 200 HCP/DAPP, rabies vaccines and microchips during a free vaccination clinic to be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 1-4pm at the shelter in 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA. Microchips will be available at no charge for both cats and dogs...
Eric–the Dutch herder–is approximately three years old and has spent almost all his life in the RSPCA’s animal shelter. He, along with his mother and seven siblings, was rescued by the centre in October 2019. Since then, he has seen all of his family go off to their new homes as he still waits to find his.
Comments / 0