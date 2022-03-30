ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

3 men behind bars in connection to a shooting at Point West Apartments

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are bringing charges against 3 men connected to a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say Antonio Bowers, Dennis...

www.wcjb.com

WCJB

UPDATE: Lake Butler man who shot 3 people is now a nationwide manhunt

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the search for the man deputies say shot three people in Lake Butler is now a nationwide manhunt. Union County Sheriff’s Deputies say The US Marshals Fugitive Unit is joining the search for 56-year old Anthony George. Investigators have warrants for George allowing for his arrest and extradition from anywhere in the country.
LAKE BUTLER, FL
WFLA

Woman shot ex while swapping children in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An argument over child discipline led to a shooting in Tampa Sunday night, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said two people met on North Marion Street at around 8 p.m. to swap their children per a custody agreement. During the swap, the female suspect began arguing with the […]
TAMPA, FL
Gainesville, FL
The Independent

Father of teenager who fell to death at Orlando theme park questions why ride went ahead

A father of a teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride has said he wants answers as to why his son was allowed on the attraction.Tyre Sampson, 14, from St Louis, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football programme.He fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday night. The teenager boarded the ride with two friends, but began to feel uneasy as the ride was climbing to its highest point. Speaking days after his death,...
NFL
#Shooting#Guns#Robbery#Police#Wcjb
Click10.com

Police: Woman found shot to death inside her Miami home

MIAMI – Village of El Portal police responded to a home just after 9 p.m. on Monday regarding reports of shots being fired inside. As officers arrived, they discovered a woman who was shot inside of a house near Northeast 83rd Street and Fifth Avenue. The victim died from her injuries.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
WTOL-TV

Man arrested in shooting of west Toledo bar bouncer

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have arrested a Toledo man for the early-morning shooting of a bouncer at a west Toledo bar's St. Patrick's Day event. Vernon Woods, 38, was apprehended Friday afternoon after authorities circulated an image of the suspect in the shooting at Delaney's Lounge. Woods, who has a criminal record of offenses involving guns, is charged with felonious assault.
TOLEDO, OH
News4Jax.com

Suspect in deadly triple shooting in Lake Butler arrested

UNION COUNTY, Fla. – The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it arrested Anthony George, 56, from Lake Butler. Georgie is accused of shooting three people Saturday, March 19, at 10 p.m. One of the victims died, the Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said it was a domestic...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies said they found a woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds in her home in Live Oak before the two persons of interest in the case were then found dead in Lake City. Deputies found Cinda South, 62, dead in...
LIVE OAK, FL

Community Policy