ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Parish, LA

High Wind Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu and West Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
County
Beauregard Parish, LA
County
Cameron Parish, LA
County
Jefferson Davis Parish, LA
County
Rapides Parish, LA
County
Vernon Parish, LA
County
Allen Parish, LA
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for central and southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Cameron, Jefferson Davis, southwestern Evangeline, western Acadia, southeastern Calcasieu, western Vermilion and southeastern Allen Parishes through 1215 PM CDT At 1146 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hayes, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jennings, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Arthur, Kinder, Basile, Iota, Gueydan, Elton, Mermentau, Fenton, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Hayes, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Grand Chenier, Klondike, Evangeline, Morse, Hacketts Corner and Duralde. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 42 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Avoyelles, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Rapides, Vermilion, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Avoyelles; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Rapides; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana and west central Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion and West Cameron. In west central Louisiana, Vernon. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region today. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Beauregard, Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Rapides; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING Sustained winds have generally decreased to below Wind Advisory criteria, though elevated gusts up to 30 mph will remain possible.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wind Advisory#Jefferson Davis Parishes
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clarke, Clay, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clarke; Clay; Covington; Forrest; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Lowndes; Marion; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Smith; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...In advance of thunderstorms today, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Davis Mountains; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Davis and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Covington, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for south central, central, southeastern and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lawrence; Simpson; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT FOR WESTERN JASPER...SOUTHEASTERN SIMPSON...SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE...COVINGTON...NORTHWESTERN JONES AND JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES At 437 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Burns to near Mount Olive to Society Hill, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Raleigh and Burns around 440 AM CDT. Pineville and Carson around 445 AM CDT. Taylorsville and Hebron around 450 AM CDT. Melba around 455 AM CDT. Stringer and Garlandville around 505 AM CDT. Sanford and Vernon around 510 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Sylvarena, Mize, Bassfield, Louin, Seminary, Montrose and Soso. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren Snow and Areas of Slick Travel This Morning Snow showers combined with temperatures below freezing will cause slippery travel conditions this morning. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to icy patches. Use caution if traveling.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Oberlin. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 13.5 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Calcasieu River Oberlin 13.0 10.9 Fri 7 am CDT 12.4 13.5 13.5
ALLEN PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy