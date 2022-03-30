High Wind Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for central and southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Cameron, Jefferson Davis, southwestern Evangeline, western Acadia, southeastern Calcasieu, western Vermilion and southeastern Allen Parishes through 1215 PM CDT At 1146 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hayes, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jennings, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Arthur, Kinder, Basile, Iota, Gueydan, Elton, Mermentau, Fenton, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Hayes, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Grand Chenier, Klondike, Evangeline, Morse, Hacketts Corner and Duralde. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 42 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
