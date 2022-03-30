High Wind Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Avoyelles; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Rapides; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana and west central Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion and West Cameron. In west central Louisiana, Vernon. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region today. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

AVOYELLES PARISH, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO