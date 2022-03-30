Total Pain Care team of the week: 8U Boys Hawk Basketball

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County high school held a signing day for Remini Nickey and Hannah McDougle as both players signed on to their respective colleges. Remini will be heading to Pearl River, while Hannah will be going to East Mississippi Community College. Family and friends of both players celebrated the occasion at Newton County as pictures were take and each got a special cake in their honor.

