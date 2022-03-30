Total Pain Care team of the week: 8U Boys Hawk Basketball

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County high school held a signing day for Remini Nickey and Hannah McDougle as both players signed on to their respective colleges. Remini will be heading to Pearl River, while Hannah will be going to East Mississippi Community College. Family and friends of both players celebrated the occasion at Newton County as pictures were take and each got a special cake in their honor.
TYLER, Texas — There were tears of joy after the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders came through in the clutch in the District 10-6A Girls Golf Tournament. The Lady Raiders are headed to regionals after winning a one-hole playoff to capture second place in the district tournament at Cedar Creek Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s no doubt Bay Springs coach Corey Mackey will miss the services of Chad Jones. Jones helped the Bulldogs win a state championship in 2019. He finished his senior season averaging 22 points and seven rebounds. The shooting guard will continue his basketball career...
Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The discourse between Southern Miss and Conference USA appears to be a thing of the past, the conference announced on social media. The schools announced their intentions to leave in February, without giving the conference the required 14-month notice, which began a legal dispute. Want more...
The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors picked up two fast-pitch wins and entered the week with a 9-5 record. The Lady Warriors lost two games, falling 12-0 to Neshoba Central and 12-0 to West Lauderdale. They bounced back to beat Jefferson County 12-2 and Pearl 9-5. The Lady Warriors were to...
Both teams finished 10th Thursday in the Wildcat Relays. Coach Matt Young’s team had a tough day in Whitehouse, accumulating just 15 points Thursday in their third meet. Sulphur Springs gained seven of their 15 points in field events. Korderian “Bull” Turner, fresh off signing his NLI the day...
Mountain View boys track and field coach Mary Clanahan was pleased with what she saw at the Ram Country Track and Field Invitational last week in Strasburg. The Generals finished fourth in the 13-team field, made of mostly Class 3 and Class 4 schools. One of the big reasons for...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale High School suffered damage during Wednesday night’s storm. The school’s administration is waiting on an evaluation, but knows it will require a lot of work to put the pieces back together. “We kind of assessed it a little bit and knew that...
W.F. West girls track and field secured wins over Black Hills and Aberdeen, while the boys team beat Black Hills but was defeated by Aberdeen in a dual meet at Tumwater Stadium on Wednesday. The Bearcat girls defeated Black Hills 96-52 and Aberdeen 114-27. The Bearcat boys defeated Black Hills...
