Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett A HEAVY SNOW SHOWER WILL AFFECT WESTERN ALLEGANY...GARRETT NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES At 406 PM EDT, a heavy snow shower was located along a line extending from near Seven Springs to near Farmington to near Rowlesburg. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this heavy snow shower. Locations impacted include Frostburg, Keyser, Mountain Lake Park, Oakland, Westernport, Bel Air, Bayard, Bittinger, La Vale, Lonaconing, Piedmont, Grantsville, Loch Lynn Heights, Friendsville, Deer Park, Accident, Elk Garden, Kitzmiller, Cresaptown and Eckhart Mines. Visibilities may drop quickly to near zero in this heavy snow shower. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this heavy snow shower. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the heavy snow shower passes your location.
