Acadia Parish, LA

Wind Advisory issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Avoyelles by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Avoyelles FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region this afternoon. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region this afternoon. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West northwest winds near 20 mph with gusts between 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Landry, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region this afternoon. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu and West Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for south central, central and southwestern Louisiana. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central Louisiana. Target Area: Acadia; Iberia; Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, Lafayette, eastern Acadia, Vermilion, northwestern St. Martin and central St. Landry Parishes through 200 PM CDT At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lawtell to 8 miles southwest of Pecan Island. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Opelousas, Crowley, Abbeville, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Church Point, Krotz Springs, Leonville, Arnaudville, Freshwater City, Forked Island, Intracoastal City, Pecan Island, Broussard and Youngsville. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 83 and 121. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garrett WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Winds have subsided and temperatures will continue to rise this morning.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren Snow and Areas of Slick Travel This Morning Snow showers combined with temperatures below freezing will cause slippery travel conditions this morning. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to icy patches. Use caution if traveling.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for central and southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Rapides, Evangeline, western Avoyelles, northwestern St. Landry and northeastern Allen Parishes through 1115 AM CDT At 1047 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beaver, or 7 miles southwest of Turkey Creek, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Oakdale, Marksville, Bunkie, Glenmora, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Morrow, Effie, Ball, Pine Prairie, Lecompte, Hessmer, Evergreen, Bayou Chicot, Tioga, Esler Regional Airport, Indian Lake and Kingsville. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 40 and 88. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALLEN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds of 35 mph with higher gusts are expected. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 01:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING The gusty winds will continue to gradually lower tonight through tomorrow morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 17:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph until sundown. Visibilities locally down to one quarter mile or less in blowing dust and sand. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways impacted by strong winds and blowing dust include Highways 14 and 138.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

