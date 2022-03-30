Wind Advisory issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for central and southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Rapides, Evangeline, western Avoyelles, northwestern St. Landry and northeastern Allen Parishes through 1115 AM CDT At 1047 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beaver, or 7 miles southwest of Turkey Creek, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Oakdale, Marksville, Bunkie, Glenmora, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Morrow, Effie, Ball, Pine Prairie, Lecompte, Hessmer, Evergreen, Bayou Chicot, Tioga, Esler Regional Airport, Indian Lake and Kingsville. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 40 and 88. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
