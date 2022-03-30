ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garvin County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garvin, Grady, McClain by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Deaf Smith, Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Hansford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Armstrong, western Lipscomb, Randall, Carson, Hutchinson, Deaf Smith, northwestern Gray, Potter, southeastern Hansford, Roberts, northwestern Hemphill and Ochiltree Counties through 430 PM CDT At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Perryton to Borger to near Bushland to 5 miles north of Hereford to 6 miles southeast of Bootleg. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of up to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Pampa, Hereford, Canyon, Borger, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Panhandle, Fritch, Stinnett, Booker, White Deer, Lake Tanglewood, Skellytown, Darrouzett, Sanford, Wolf Creek Park, Bushland and Buffalo Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carson, Gray, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Do not drive into areas where blowing dust restricts visibility. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lipscomb, northeastern Carson, southeastern Hutchinson, northern Gray, Roberts, northwestern Hemphill and southern Ochiltree Counties through 545 PM CDT At 452 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles south of Farnsworth to White Deer. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, pea size hail, and blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pampa, Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, White Deer, Lefors, Skellytown, Wolf Creek Park, Lora, Kingsmill, Glazier and Codman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Harrison; Jessamine; Madison; Mercer; Nicholas; Scott; Woodford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees for a few hours early Saturday morning. * WHERE...Bluegrass Region in central Kentucky. * WHEN...Early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A couple sheltered areas could briefly dip into the mid 20s.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bath, Fleming, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Montgomery FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Fleming, Montgomery and Bath Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Gillespie, Kerr, Llano by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Gillespie; Kerr; Llano RED FLAG WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MAJORITY OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS .Gusty south-southeasterly winds of 20 to 35 mph and relative humidity values in the teens and 20s will create critical weather fire concerns across much of South Central Texas through at least 7 PM this evening. The Texas A & M forecast Service fire danger map highlights this area under extreme conditions for fire to spread if they develop. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR KERR, GILLESPIE AND LLANO COUNTIES * WINDS...South-southeast around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Between 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks. Take care to stop the start and spread of wildfires.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Concho, Crockett, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Schleicher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Concho; Crockett; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Schleicher; Sutton; Tom Green RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR portions of the Concho Valley, the Northern Edwards Plateau and Northwest Hill Country. The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...South 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * FUELS...Critically to extremely dry. * IMPACTS...Conditions are favorable for the rapid spread of any fires that start. Burning is highly discouraged.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: McCreary; Pulaski; Wayne; Whitley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary and Whitley Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Chelan County LATE SEASON WINTER STORM TO DELIVER HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADE CREST .Snow will increase Sunday evening and become heavy at times into Monday. Snow over the Cascade crest will continue to accumulate through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Winter travel conditions will be possible along Highway 2 from Coles Corner to Stevens Pass. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 18 and 30 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds may result in broken tree limbs and power outages. Reduced visibility due to blowing snow will also be possible over Stevens Pass.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 3500 FT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 18 TO 22 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades at elevations above 3500 feet. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds combined with heavy falling snow may reduce visibility at times to near white out conditions.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

