Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving this morning, be sure to use your use your low-beam headlights and maintain plenty of distance between your vehicles and other vehicles. Allow extra time to reach your destination and drive at a speed that will allow you to safely stop if you unexpected encounter an object or animal on the road. Target Area: Brown; Kewaunee; Outagamie; Portage; Waupaca; Wood DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile at times due to dense fog. * WHERE...Portage, Wood, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures may also result in the deposition of frost on untreated pavement, resulting in icy conditions.

