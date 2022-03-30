ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Parish, LA

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alexander; Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Union; Wayne; Williamson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast wind gusts 40 to 55 MPH expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This appears to be strong and gusty non thunderstorm winds behind the main precipitation shield. Winds will likely become strongest when the rain ends.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
KATC News

Threat of severe weather Tuesday

Fair skies early tonight, but clouds will be building into the area as the night wears on. Temperatures cool in the mid-50s by morning. Expect a mostly cloudy sky throughout our Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
County
Beauregard Parish, LA
County
Cameron Parish, LA
County
Jefferson Davis Parish, LA
County
Rapides Parish, LA
County
Vernon Parish, LA
County
Allen Parish, LA
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for central and southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Cameron, Jefferson Davis, southwestern Evangeline, western Acadia, southeastern Calcasieu, western Vermilion and southeastern Allen Parishes through 1215 PM CDT At 1146 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hayes, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jennings, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Arthur, Kinder, Basile, Iota, Gueydan, Elton, Mermentau, Fenton, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Hayes, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Grand Chenier, Klondike, Evangeline, Morse, Hacketts Corner and Duralde. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 42 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Avoyelles, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Rapides, Vermilion, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Avoyelles; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Rapides; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana and west central Louisiana, including the following parishes, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion and West Cameron. In west central Louisiana, Vernon. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region today. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wind Advisory#Jefferson Davis Parishes
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Beauregard and southwestern Allen Parishes through 145 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Longville, or near Ragley, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kinder, Oberlin, Reeves, Dry Creek, Mittie, Ragley, Longville, Harmony and Leblanc. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALLEN PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren Snow and Areas of Slick Travel This Morning Snow showers combined with temperatures below freezing will cause slippery travel conditions this morning. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to icy patches. Use caution if traveling.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Ascension; Assumption; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Cameron; Concordia; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Evangeline; Iberia; Iberville; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; Rapides; St. Helena; St. James; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary; Tangipahoa; Vermilion; Vernon; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana TORNADO WATCH 49 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES BEAUREGARD CALCASIEU CAMERON CONCORDIA EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY TANGIPAHOA VERMILION VERNON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana...and southeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMERON AND SOUTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES EASTERN JEFFERSON AND ORANGE COUNTIES At 948 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Forest Heights, or near Orange, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Vinton, Central Gardens, Sabine National Wildlife, Mauriceville, Rose City, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Forest Heights, Toomey, Orangefield and Southeast Texas Regional Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central and south Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy