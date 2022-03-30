ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Blocks Joel Embiid’s Last-Second Attempt to Cap Stellar Performance

By Madison Williams
 3 days ago

The Bucks forward’s block came in a critical moment in the fourth quarter to solidify a 118-116 win.

The reigning NBA finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to make a case for regular-season MVP on Tuesday night versus the Sixers.

The Bucks forward finished the 118–116 win with 40 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks, shooting 67% from the field.

One of those blocks was a stunning effort late in the fourth quarter. When fellow MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid grabbed an offensive rebound with seconds remaining, it looked like he was poised to tie things up at 118 apiece. Antetokounmpo rotated from the other side of the paint to notch a perfectly-timed block and help seal the win for Milwaukee.

At first, there was question as to whether Antetokounmpo made the block after the ball hit the backboard. After reviewing, it was ruled that he didn’t goaltend, and the clutch block was confirmed.

This is Antetokounmpo’s second 40-point game in March and his seventh so far this season. So far, he has averaged 31.5 points per game this month.

According to SI Sportsbook , Antetokounmpo has the third-best odds to win MVP, sitting at +1400 odds. This trails only Embiid and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

