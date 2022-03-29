ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 New York Mets World Series, win total, pennant and division odds

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The now-spending-at-elite-level New York Mets struggled offensively in posting a 77-85 (.475) mark in 2021. Only three teams scored less than the Mets’ 636 runs (3.93 per game). New York sported an average defense, but top-third figures on the mound. Its top hurler — SP Jacob deGrom — logged a minuscule 1.08 ERA, but forearm tightness limited him to just 92 innings pitched.

When this much money is spent, much is expected so the 2022 Mets — with a retooled roster and a new manager — are among the most talked about (and bet upon) teams this spring. Below, we look at the New York Mets MLB futures odds, including their projected 2022 win total and World Series odds at Tipico Sportsbook.

New York Mets’ 2022 World Series odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday, March 29 at 10:08 p.m. ET.

Odds: +1200 (bet $100 to win $1,200)

New York is tied with the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers for the fourth shortest odds to win it all. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites at +480, followed by the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays at +900. At +1200, the Mets have an implied probability of winning the World Series of 7.69% or 12/1 fractional odds.

Peg the Mets as worth a watch on the Series odds, but PASS on the current tag. A New York play becomes more palatable at +1325 or +1350.

New York Mets’ 2022 playoff odds

Will Mets make the playoffs: Yes -310 | No +240

This amounts to a 75.76% projection. This is too aggressive for a team that may well be battling the Braves and that does have some downside projections that place the Mets around .500.

The No play equates to a 29.41% probability. No (+240) is a lean due to a fairly deep NL middle.

New York Mets’ 2022 win total

Over/Under: 90.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Gone from a year ago are SS Javier Baez, SP Marcus Stroman, SP Noah Syndergaard, and SP Rich Hill. Newcomers include SP Max Scherzer, OF Starling Marte, OF Mark Canha, 2B Eduardo Escobar, and RP Adam Ottavino.

The Mets’ projected payroll is $244M (spotrac.com) and there is reason for optimism. A key is if SS Francisco Lindor (2.7 WAR in 2021) can return to production levels that produced 5-8 WAR annually with the Cleveland Guardians.

Buck Showalter joins the Mets as their new manager. Showalter has a strong track record, having taken five teams to the playoffs. But he also runs a tight ship, and unmet early expectations could create a pressurized fishbowl atmosphere where one has existed all-too-easily before.

BACK THE UNDER 90.5 (-110).

Odds to win NL East Division

  • New York Mets +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
  • Atlanta Braves +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
  • Philadelphia Phillies +425 (bet $100 to win $425)
  • Miami Marlins +1500 (bet $100 to win $1,500)
  • Washington Nationals +5000 (bet $100 to win $5,000)

New York’s implied probability of winning the NL East is 42.55% or 27/20 fractional odds. The Braves are a near neck-and-neck proposition, and the Phillies have taken on a bit of money lately. Would take Mets +145; otherwise, PASS.

Odds to win National League

Odds: +500 (bet $100 to win $500)

PASS. Again, as with the World Series odds, the Mets are perhaps worth a line watch here. Other NL contenders after the Dodgers at +230: Brewers at +550, Braves at +600, Padres at +750. Getting New York more in the middle of that group (+625?) would make for enough leverage.

