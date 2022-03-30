Treat of the Day: Special Olympics return to Grimes County

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Inland Harris; Montgomery; San Jacinto; Walker; Waller; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Grimes, southeastern Brazos, northeastern Washington, northwestern Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto, northeastern Waller, southeastern Walker and northwestern Harris Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1057 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Huntsville to near New Waverly to near Todd Mission to 7 miles southwest of Washington. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Conroe, southeastern Huntsville, Navasota, Willis, Pinehurst, Washington, Panorama Village, Magnolia, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly, Montgomery, Todd Mission, Huntsville State Park, Lake Conroe Dam, Dobbin, Dacus, Plantersville and Evergreen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
