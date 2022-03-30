Treat of the Day: Special Olympics return to Grimes County

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Houston; Inland Harris; Madison; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington Advancing line of thunderstorms will bring continued threat of gusty winds and hail to portions of SE TX At 108 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Grapeland to near Smithville. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea to penny size hail are possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include College Station, Bryan, Huntsville, Brenham, Navasota, Crockett, Hempstead, Prairie View, Madisonville, Caldwell, Bellville, Columbus, Austonio, Apple Springs, Washington, Trinity, Weimar, Onalaska, Grapeland and Somerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

AUSTIN COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO