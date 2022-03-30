ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia senators scrap proposal for more election rules

By By JEFF AMY, The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Georgia senators are scrapping further big changes in state election law.

The Senate Ethics Committee took the vote Tuesday after strong opposition from local election officials who said changes would create needless red tape.

The only remaining proposal in the bill now would require employers to give workers time off to vote early in person.

That supplements current law requiring time off to vote on election day.

The demand by conservatives for more restrictions had followed a 2021 Georgia law that was one of the first Republican measures nationwide passed after Donald Trump claimed without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

