ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, LA

18-wheelers catch fire after Greenwood I-20 crash

By Christa Swanson
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcIjy_0ethomS300

GREENWOOD, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Two 18-wheelers caught fire after a crash on I-20W west of Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened when one of the semi-trailers was rear-ended by the other near the Hwy 80 exit around 3:00 p.m. Witnesses told officers traffic was at a standstill before the crash. Both trucks were engulfed in flames, which then spread to a wooded area off the interstate.

No kids hurt in crash involving Bossier Parish school bus

Crews from Fire District 3 quickly worked to contain the fires at the scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ELRa_0ethomS300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nY7WV_0ethomS300
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKjBC_0ethomS300
Emergency crews as they extinguished the fire.

I-20W near exit 80 is closed while Greenwood police and CPSO deputies work the scene. Traffic is backed up to Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and officers are diverting traffic in the area to Exit 3. Officials suggest drivers avoid the area for the next few hours.

As of 8:00 p.m. traffic remains backed up 8 miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3SBP_0ethomS300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAoZw_0ethomS300

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment. A third truck was damaged in the crash, but police say the driver was not taken to the hospital for injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN

3K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

602K+

Views

Related
KTBS

Man killed in I-20 wreck identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man killed in a motor vehicle collision on Interstate 20 late Saturday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Kwesi O. Corley of Shreveport, 44, died in the collision that occurred around 4:50 p.m. on I-20 westbound at Interstate 49. The crash remains under...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, LA
Greenwood, LA
Accidents
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Greenwood, LA
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Driver dead after Tesla catches fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a crash ended in flames in Miami Gardens. A Tesla caught fire in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 157th Street, early Monday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene where debris could be...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KLTV

2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both doctors shot in a Smith County dental office incident have died, according to the sheriff’s office. The men were shot by Steven Alexander Smith, 40, who is charged with capital murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Larry Christian. Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 20#Traffic Accident#Bossier Parish School Bus#Cpso#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
KATV

Suspect wanted in Pine Bluff homicide in custody

Herbert Pam III turned himself in Tuesday around 10 a.m. in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt. The Pine Bluff Police Department detective office have asked for assistance in locating Herbert Pam III. Police say Pam is wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt at 103 Park...
PINE BLUFF, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSLA

Shots fired by officer during follow-up investigation of ‘rolling shootout’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shots were fired during a follow-up investigation being conducted by the Shreveport Police Department on Monday afternoon (March 28). A representative of the police department says officers were at a house in the 1800 block of Clanton Street around noon Monday for a follow-up investigation in relation to a recent “rolling shootout.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
99.9 KTDY

2 Men Arrested as Facebook Argument Leads to Shooting in Opelousas

A man accused of shooting someone with bb shots from a shotgun in August 2020 has been arrested. Travis Finley of Eunice is behind bars on a $150,000.00 bond. According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area on August 24, 2020. Investigators say the victim shared a social media post in support of a law enforcement agency after an officer-involved shooting. Another suspect in the case, Daveon Finley of Lafayette, argued with the victim on social media about it and allegedly threatened to go to the victim's home to fight him.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe apartment complex sprayed with bullets, tenant injured

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man they say is connected with an incident in which someone opened fire on a Monroe apartment complex. According to an arrest record for Keythandrius Kamari Reed, 23, it happened on the night of March 24, 2022, at a complex in the 2000 block of Peach Street.
MONROE, LA
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
MyArkLaMiss

A Confirmed Tornado Touches Down in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area. One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident. “I ran inside […]
VICKSBURG, MS
KTAL

Remains found by contractor at Mooretown demolition site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a body found Monday afternoon in Mooretown at the demolition site of an abandoned building. Officers were called to the site in the 4100 block of Miles Street, where contractors removing debris from a demolition project found the partial remains of a body amongst the rubble and debris.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy