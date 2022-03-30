Bay Village Historic District Commission

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The new Westwood DORA district runs along Harrison Avenue from Ivory House to just beyond Wondercade, and down Epworth Avenue to Nation. Muse Café is in the heart of it all. "It's really exciting for our community. We've been working on revitalizing the business district for many years now, and this is another step," said Shawntee Schramm, co-owner Muse Café.
Plans to demolish a historic building in Huntsville were approved in part Monday, with one resident calling the decision a "win-win." The Annie Merts building, which most recently had been used as an administrative building for different Huntsville City School System departments, was being considered for demolition to make way for single-family homes and condominiums.
At its March 8 meeting, the Bedford Planning Board discussed potential zoning bylaw amendments to establish a village center district in neighborhoods zoned Residence C. Village centers are generally defined as districts along a main street that contain a combination of residential, civic, religious, commercial, and mixed buildings and are accessible by foot.
Richardson’s Council District Boundary Commission is looking for community feedback on two potential council district boundary options. The boundary commission posted the options on their website in advance of a public hearing, which is scheduled to be held March 22 at City Hall. Serving as an advisory body to...
The Bay Village Board of Education reached the final steps of its superintendent search March 18 by announcing the two finalists who will move. forward in the process, according to a new release. The finalists are:. • Scot Prebles, superintendent, Forest Hills Local School District, Cincinnati. • Ben Richards, superintendent,...
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Swansboro is being awarded money to preserve some of the community’s history. A grant from the state Historic Preservation Office will be used to update the town’s previous 30-year-old architectural survey of the historic district. “A lot of the properties have been either demolished or moved or otherwise […]
The name Swampoodle has a following of sorts. The century-old Irish immigrant nickname for NoMa will grace the neighborhood’s next park with overwhelming backing from the community. With more than 900 votes, Swampoodle Terrace was selected by a more than 20-point margin as the preferred name for the NoMa...
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a county sewer force main that ruptured in North Bay Village. Officials said the line broke along the westbound lanes of the Kennedy Causeway, Saturday. Officials advised drivers to expect a single-lane westbound closure on the causeway throughout the...
I should preface this by saying it is kind of a man bites dog story, something newsworthy because it is entirely unexpected. In the same way a man biting a dog turns normal expectations upside down, the agreement last week by the Groton Historic District Commission to allow the new owners of an 1835 house on Gravel Street to tear it down left me dumbfounded.
A small East Contra Costa-based healthcare district has lost its judicial appeal to keep operating. The California Supreme Court denied Los Medanos Community Healthcare District’s appeal last week, resulting in its dissolution as of March 10. Not affected is the operation of the Pittsburg Health Center, which the Contra...
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Historic Landmarks Commission is starting a strategic planning process for its next five-year plan. The planning process will allow staff and the commission to coordinate with partners, the State, historic landmark property owners, stakeholders, and the public to prioritize historic preservation programs. Residents...
