ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Highbridge apartment tenants fear utilities will be turned off; blame landlord for not paying bill

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2trF_0ethoJ3600

Tenants at a Highbridge apartment complex say their gas and electric could soon be turned off because their landlord hasn't paid the Con Ed bill.

Tenant Mercedes Escoto received a letter from the utility company that stated the landlord hasn't paid the bills. Escoto and other tenants fear the utilities may be cut off at any time.

Escoto tells News 12 she relies on the gas to cook and the electric to help power her mother's oxygen tank.

The tenants say they pay the landlord who in turn is supposed to pay the utility bills.

Escoto says she has lived in the building for 13 years and has no plans to go anywhere.

"We're not going to give him the satisfaction," says Escoto. "This is our building, he bought this building like, what, a year ago? We're not going to give him the satisfaction to throw us out of our own apartment. We're here from the Bronx and we're going to fight you."

Con Ed tells News 12, "When a landlord is in arrears, Con Edison is required to post notices in the building informing the occupants of their protections under New York regulations. Our goal is always to help customers avoid termination of service. We offer a variety of payment plans to help customers get current on their bills."

The tenants say they are working with an advocacy group that plans to take the landlord to court.

Comments / 0

News 12
News 12

62K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#The Landlord#Con Edison
MarketWatch

My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘deadbeat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

My husband and I invested in a duplex 23 years ago and have rented out half of it to help pay the mortgage. Our renter has not paid us a dime since September 2020. It has only been recently that we could evict her, because the coronavirus-pandemic freeze of evictions was just lifted. We are owed over $22,500 because the government refused to let us evict her for nonpayment.
HOUSE RENT
Daily Mail

Self-proclaimed tycoon, 30, who brands himself 'The Wolf of Airbnb' is sued for $1.5 million for illegally renting out Manhattan apartments for parties and photoshoots - while 'owing $450,000 in unpaid rent'

A self-proclaimed tycoon who brands himself 'The Wolf of Airbnb' is being sued for $1.5million for allegedly renting out Manhattan apartments for short-term stays and making a fortune while he skips out on paying hundreds and thousands of dollars in rent. Konrad Bicher, 30, is accused of using a luxury...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands to get SNAP boost as new $1.4million program is launched – are you eligible?

INCREASED Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits start this month for hundreds of thousands of families. About 200,000 Massachusetts households will see the boost to their SNAP benefits to reflect rising utility costs. The Department of Transitional Assistance said SNAP benefits are determined partly by average utility bills. Massachusetts received federal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BGR.com

You’re almost out of time to apply for $1,000 a month in stimulus money

A deadline is fast approaching for a program that will provide what amounts to $1,000 per month in stimulus checks for certain people in one of the most populous states in the country. The people in question are artists, and the program is called Creatives Rebuild New York. It’s an effort that’s actually one of the few sources of such funding right now. Since, of course, the federal government stopped sending out such payments.
POLITICS
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy