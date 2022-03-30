FishTales: The After Party on Bedias Creek

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Jacob Saldana, who says he’s a member of the Reel Hustlers team of fishermen, told KPRC 2 he caught this massive golden black drum along the Texas City Dike on Monday. “These fish come in from deep Gulf waters to spawn in our bay...
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Lake Livingston State Park will be closed through Monday, May 1. The announcement from Texas Parks and Wildlife said the closure is due to a water system failure and will reopen on May 2. All reservations for camping and day-use permits will be refunded. You can...
TYLER, Texas — Major League Fishing (MLF), the world’s largest tournament fishing organization, is set to return to Texas next week, April 9-14, for the third-annual General Tire Heavy Hitters at Lake Palestine. The all-star event will showcase the 32 pros that qualified from the 2021 Bass Pro...
Goose Creek officials broke ground on the city's new Creek Central Park at 101 Old Moncks Corner Road at the site of the former Casey Community Center.
3-part adventure race, presented by Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union, highlights the beauty of Klamath Falls. January 17, 2022, Klamath Falls, OR — If you enjoy mountain biking, kayaking and running, or just one of the three, you and your friends are invited to register for the most unique race in Southern Oregon.
