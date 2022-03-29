ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otis Technology Announces New CEO – Bill Kleftis

By Megan Plete Postol
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOtis Technology, maker of top-tier gun cleaning products, has recently announced leadership changes. Bill Kleftis will take the helm as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 4. Kleftis will be charged with overseeing Otis Technology and its sister brands, Shooter’s Choice and DRD Tactical. Otis Technology is known for the...

