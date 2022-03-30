Allen Parish Schools announce closure due to severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. — Strong to severe storms are expected to arrive by mid-day Tuesday. Ahead of the main line, discrete storms will start to fire up around noon and strengthen as it moves east. Areas south of I-20 and east of I-55 will have the greatest chance of seeing tornado warnings. Since the cells are on their own, rotation is much easier and tornadoes can spin-up if the storm turns severe. The discrete threat will range from noon to 4 p.m.
NATCHEZ — Many area schools will be closed Tuesday due to the risk of severe weather. According to the National Weather Service Jackson office, Adams County and Concordia Parish face a moderate risk for severe storms where tornadoes, damaging wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour and golf ball size hail are possible.
AUSTIN, Texas — Rain showers Monday morning will transition to a threat for severe storms for the afternoon and evening. The window for severe storms is between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, and the storms will be capable of large hail, tornadoes and damaging winds. As a precaution,...
NEW ORLEANS — A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas is drifting into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center says the storm, which already caused at least four injuries in North Texas, could trigger “a regional severe weather outbreak,” and forecasters say the affected areas. There is a significant risk of high winds, with hail and strong tornadoes possible.
A multi-day severe weather outbreak with tornadoes, destructive winds, large hail and flash flooding is underway across parts of the South, and the dangerous storms will continue to slowly march eastward through midweek. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued the following severe weather watches:. A Tornado Watch is valid until...
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
An outbreak of severe storms will hit the South on Wednesday. Widespread damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are all threats. Portions of the East could see severe weather on Thursday. A dangerous outbreak of severe storms will sweep through the South today, packing widespread destructive winds, tornadoes,...
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. — Troopers are currently on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound at mile post 134, which is the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Iberville Parish. The crash is located one mile west of the LA Hwy 3000 exit at Ramah and involves multiple...
VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area. One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident. “I ran inside […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Winter is not going away quietly in Northeast Ohio. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Geauga, Ashtabula, Mahoning and Trumbull counties, saying that 3 to 5 inches of snow could be on the ground by Saturday morning. The advisory takes effect at 7 p.m. today and continues until noon Saturday.
Severe storms are forecast Friday, with possible strong tornadoes across the central Gulf Coast states and large hail — over 2 inches — over the Ohio Valley. Nearly 45 million people are at risk of severe weather Friday as thunderstorms move east. This risk spans from the central Gulf Coast, northward to the Ohio Valley and eastward to the Carolina coast.
An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
Tennesseans are asked to batten down the hatches in advance of non-thunderstorm wind gusts of up to 50 mph on Wednesday and the chance of severe weather Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Loose lawn furniture and anything that might either blow away or topple over should be secured before heavy...
Comments / 0