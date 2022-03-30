Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for south central, central and southwestern Louisiana. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central Louisiana. Target Area: Acadia; Iberia; Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, Lafayette, eastern Acadia, Vermilion, northwestern St. Martin and central St. Landry Parishes through 200 PM CDT At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lawtell to 8 miles southwest of Pecan Island. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Opelousas, Crowley, Abbeville, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Church Point, Krotz Springs, Leonville, Arnaudville, Freshwater City, Forked Island, Intracoastal City, Pecan Island, Broussard and Youngsville. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 83 and 121. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
