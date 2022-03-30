Severe Weather Statement issued for Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Donley; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Armstrong, Lipscomb, Randall, Carson, eastern Hutchinson, Gray, southeastern Potter, Roberts, western Hemphill, northwestern Donley and southeastern Ochiltree Counties through 500 PM CDT At 423 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Wolf Creek Park to 6 miles north of Washburn to 3 miles south of Canyon to 10 miles south of Buffalo Lake. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, pea size hail, and blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Pampa, Canyon, Borger, Lipscomb, Canadian, Panhandle, Claude, Miami, Booker, White Deer, Lake Tanglewood, Groom, Lefors, Skellytown, Follett, Darrouzett, Wolf Creek Park, Buffalo Lake and Wayside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
