Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Cameron, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; West Cameron Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cameron, central Jefferson Davis, southeastern Beauregard, Calcasieu, southwestern Allen Parishes in southwestern Louisiana and east central Jefferson Counties through 245 AM CDT At 148 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oretta to near Edgerly to near Sabine National Wildlife to near Port Arthur. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Sulphur, Cameron, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Oberlin, Fenton, Reeves, Grand Lake, Singer, Hayes, Moss Bluff, Sabine Pass, Johnsons Bayou, De Quincy, Ragley and Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 11 and 56. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
