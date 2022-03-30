Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hartley; Moore; Oldham Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Randall, northwestern Carson, eastern Oldham, Hutchinson, Deaf Smith, Potter, Moore and southeastern Hartley Counties through 415 PM CDT At 334 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Pringle to Masterson to Vega to 11 miles south of Glenrio. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Dumas, Canyon, Borger, Vega, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Adrian, Sanford, Bushland, Valley De Oro, Boys Ranch, Umbarger, Bootleg, Wildorado, Pringle, Mescalero Park, Four Way and Masterson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
