Demo day: Several 100-year-old homes reduced to rubble in Asheville

By Hannah Mackenzie
WLOS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Despite pushback from the community, about one dozen historic houses off Charlotte Street in Asheville are scheduled to be demolished. A small crowd gathered Tuesday to watch as a home on Baird Street was torn down. The entire demolition took no longer than a few...

