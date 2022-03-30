ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

NASCAR teams in Charlotte get ready for the Bristol dirt racing weekend

By Kenny Hawkins
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJHL) – In just a couple of weeks, Bristol Motor Speedway will host plenty of drivers for race weekend on the dirt, but before that, some of the racing teams played host to the media Tuesday to talk about the upcoming weeks. News Channel 11’s first stop was at Kyle Busch Motorsports to speak with ARCA and Truck series driver Corey Heim.

“Bristol’s special for sure. As I mentioned, I’ve raced there a couple of times in my racing career, but it’s been a couple of years so that track changes all the time, and I’m excited to go to Bristol dirt one day, but this year I’ve got the Night Race on the asphalt,” said Heim.

At Spire Motorsports, Corey Lajoie’s crew chief, Ryan Sparks, gave media a tour of the shop.

“I was starting to have a little feel for it last year, and then just taking a whole new style of racecar to race in the dirt that has never done it. It’s going to be interesting,” Sparks said.

News Channel 11’s final stop was at Trackhouse Racing, where driver Ross Chastain and team owner Justin Marks

“The sport’s just so ready for new venues, new challenges, new optics. It’s embracing the fact that it’s a time where we need to try some new things and sort of reenergizing the sport,” said Marks.

