Austin, TX

Austin Public Health releases new COVID-19 risk-based guidelines

fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Public Health has released new guidelines to...

www.fox7austin.com

MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Pfizer CEO says new COVID variants might make four—or more—vaccine doses ‘necessary’ for returning to normal

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A fourth dose of a COVID vaccine may be "necessary" to protect populations against COVID-19, Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday, wading into a debate among public health officials over whether the emergence of new COVID variants means we'll all need a second booster shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Study: COVID-19 vaccination yields reactions similar to those of general population in nursing mothers and their infants

Nursing mothers who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccination experienced adverse events similar to those reported by the general population. COVID-19 vaccination is considered to be safe for nursing mothers and their breastfed infants, according to a new study in the peer-reviewed journal Breastfeeding Medicine. Dolores Sabina Romero Ramírez, University Hospital Nuestra...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize 2nd Covid booster for people 65 and older

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they asked U.S. regulators to authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster for people 65 and older. If the Food and Drug Administration grants authorization, the additional shot would go to a group of people who are among those with the highest risk of serious illness and death from Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Publisher’s Platform: Yet another hepatitis A ill food service worker calls CDC Guidelines into Question

– OPINION – Come on CDC, let’s call for hepatitis A vaccines for all food service workers. There has been an ongoing and massive hepatitis A outbreak that has been sweeping the United States over the last several years. Seeing yet another hepatitis A scare in a food service worker has been a far too common occurrence. Here is what the CDC continues to say about vaccinating food handlers:
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Cleveland.com

Pfizer seeks approval for 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for seniors; hospitalizations for young children higher during omicron, study suggests: Coronavirus update for March 18, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pfizer is seeking federal approval for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot for seniors, and COVID-19 hospitalizations for infants, toddlers were higher during the omicron surge, a new study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

