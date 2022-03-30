ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He’s a sweetheart of a dude’: Friends of slain bar doorman honor his life amid violent Little Rock stretch

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Over a five-day period, 11 people were shot in Little Rock. Two people died, including a doorman at a bar on Markham Street.

“He’s just a sweetheart of a dude,” said Michael Poe, a friend of Charles Willis, who was killed outside Pizza D’Action early Saturday morning.

Willis, who was described by friends as a Ravens fan who loved rock music, particularly Van Halen, was one of two people killed over the weekend.

“It’s still really surreal that he’s not going to come walking through that door blaring Van Halen,” said Libby Corinne, who worked with Willis at the bar.

Eleven people were shot from Friday afternoon to Monday evening. The latest was a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the foot.

Poe said he thinks more can be done to address violence in Little Rock, and he hopes someone is held accountable for Willis’ death.

“The most important thing is justice,” Willis said.

