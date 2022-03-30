Frederick used bike shop sees surplus of trade-ins

A downtown Frederick used bike shop isn’t struggling to find bikes the way other shops nationwide have been, in the face of consistent supply chain shortages. If anything, the shop’s owner has found himself with the opposite problem.

Matthew Fox, owner of ReCycles Bikes, said he probably has more bikes on hand now than at any other point in the shop’s history.

“Traditionally, I hover between about 50 and maybe 80 bikes in inventory,” Fox said this week. “I have about three times that right now; there’s about 100 in the store here and 150 more sitting in storage.”

Looking around the shop, which is at 125 S. Carroll St., it’s easy to see what he means: It seems as though there’s a bicycle crammed into every spare inch of space.

As a shop specializing in used bicycles, the situation ReCycles Bikes finds itself in stands in stark contrast to what many other sectors of the bike industry are reporting. Purchasing a new bike has been notoriously difficult for well over a year, according to Road.cc, a cycling industry news site.

Besides a variety of supply chain issues that have slowed down shipments of bicycles around the world, Road.cc also notes the exploding demand for bicycles, especially early in the pandemic.

That exploding demand is something Fox saw himself in 2020.

“We got wiped out pretty much instantly,” he said of the early days of the pandemic. “From late May through October 2020, we essentially had nothing to sell. And we had people coming in constantly, and we just had to disappoint them.”

So what explains the glut of bikes now? While Fox said he can’t be totally sure, he thinks it might come down to people realizing biking simply wasn’t for them after buying a bike in 2020. In fact, he predicted this.

“Now we’re seeing what I kind of suspected was going to happen,” he said. “So many people bought bikes in a short period of time, and for some of those people, the hobby stuck, and for other people, not so much. So for the past three, four months, we’ve had a huge influx of trade-ins.”

He’s received so many bikes, in fact, that it’s totally changed the way he works.

“It’s kind of strange, because I usually pick them up throughout the year,” he said. “It’s part of my workflow, going out after work and picking up inventory from wherever. But now I’m kind of done for 2022 already.”

Fox’s shop has been open since 2019, after he started selling and repairing bikes out of his home part time in 2013. After all this time, Fox has had to change the criteria he uses to accept bikes, simply because he has too many.

“Usually, I purchased 1990 and up, as far as model years, and now we’re doing 2005 and up,” he said. “So that’s cut the number of trade-ins that we accept by maybe a third.”

Similarly, he’s also lowered the prices on many of the bikes in stock by as much as 10% to 20%, with the hope of getting them out the door.

While Fox is dealing with an inundation of bikes, he said he isn’t totally free of supply chain issues. Since ReCycles Bikes also services bikes, Fox has struggled to get parts for bikes. Some parts are so hard to come by, he’s looking at a wait between six months and a year.

“And we can’t store it that long, so we kind of just give it back to the customer,” he said.

Currently, Fox has more hybrid bikes in stock than anything else, a type of bike that combines features of mountain bikes with dedicated street bikes, which he said is ironic, since those were some of the most difficult to find in the early days of the pandemic.

ReCycles Bikes is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.