ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

How science, athletes and a ball work together to create the game of basketball

By Ricco Holston
wtxl.com
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Basketball is a sport that many people love, but may not understand how the game is played physically and athletically. Hanwei Gao is an associate physics professor at Florida State University's College of Arts and Sciences. Gao says sports like basketball involve effort from...

www.wtxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

What new Lady Bears coach Cunningham says about the upcoming season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State’s new Lady Bears head basketball coach Beth Cunningham spoke to the media in a Thursday morning news conference. After a brief overview from the Director of Athletics Kyle Moats and University President Clif Smart of selecting and hiring Coach Cunningham, the new head coach took the podium. “Coaching and teaching […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Opelika-Auburn News

Who’s got a spot? ESPN analysts project Auburn gymnastics’ NCAA Regional

One team may look best on paper, Shannon Miller points out, but they still have to go out there and put up the score. They have to go out and put up the score twice. That team that looks the best is Florida, top ESPN analysts agreed this week, as they were asked to look ahead to the Auburn Regional in the NCAA gymnastics postseason. Auburn competes with Kentucky, Georgia and Southern Utah at 1 p.m. in the first regional semifinal Thursday at Neville Arena, and the Gators follow at 7 p.m. competing against Denver, Ohio State and Iowa State.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
The Spun

5-Star QB Transfer J.T. Daniels Schedules Visit: Fans React

Former USC and Georgia five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is hoping that the third time will be the charm for him at the collegiate level. Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in January, recently visited Missouri and Oregon State. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he has set a third official visit to West Virginia for next weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#March Madness#Wtxl#Newton#Fsu College Of Education
KYTV

Missouri State introduces its next women’s basketball coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After an extensive national search, Missouri State University has selected Beth Cunningham as its next women’s basketball head coach. Cunningham, who owns an impressive 20-year collegiate coaching resume, arrives in Springfield from Duke University, where she has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach on coach Kara Lawson’s staff. Prior to her stint at Duke, she spent eight seasons (2012-20) as an associate head coach at Notre Dame for Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw. She was part of one of the best stretches in NCAA women’s history as Notre Dame compiled a 244-19 record in that span with seven straight 30-win seasons, six conference titles, five NCAA Final Four appearances, and the 2018 National Championship. The Irish followed that up with a runner-up finish in the 2019 NCAA Championship, finishing the year with the No. 1 scoring offense in the country (88.6 points per game).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Richmond Observer

Lady Raiders record two wins against Southern Lee

SANFORD — The Lady Raiders added two more conference wins to their record against Southern Lee High School on Friday. Finishing a suspended game from earlier in March due to rain, Richmond also completed the regular-season series sweep of the Lady Cavaliers. “The first game we pretty much put...
SANFORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Ty Lue Reveals Secret Behind Cleveland Cavaliers Comeback In 2016 NBA Finals: "I Made The Decision To Not Show Them Film After 3 Losses"

The 2016 NBA Finals will be remembered as one of the best the modern NBA has ever seen. The Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team to complete a 3-1 comeback in the NBA Finals and won the first NBA championship ever for the city against the juggernaut Golden State Warriors, who were 73-9 in the regular season and just completed a 3-1 comeback of their own in the Western Conference Finals.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Women's Final Four: One player on each team WNBA fans should get to know

After a few weeks of exciting action in the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, the Final Four has arrived. On Friday night, No. 1 overall seed South Carolina will meet Louisville, and later on the reigning national champions Stanford will take on perennial powerhouse UConn. The winners of those two games will then meet on Sunday in the title game.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy