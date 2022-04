The No. 14 Florida Gators baseball team will be in Athens this weekend to face the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs in a series that starts on Thursday night. Florida’s pitching staff struggled last weekend against LSU aside from Hunter Barco, and the Gators don’t have starters listed for Friday or Saturday this weekend. Barco is getting the Thursday start which means there won’t be an ace-versus-ace matchup in this series with Georgia’s Jonathan Cannon, a top-100 MLB draft prospect, throwing on Friday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO