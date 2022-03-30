Chris Manning: Cavaliers' style of play to change amidst ongoing injuries

The 2016 NBA Finals will be remembered as one of the best the modern NBA has ever seen. The Cleveland Cavaliers became the first team to complete a 3-1 comeback in the NBA Finals and won the first NBA championship ever for the city against the juggernaut Golden State Warriors, who were 73-9 in the regular season and just completed a 3-1 comeback of their own in the Western Conference Finals.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO