Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

Steve Nash spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 130-123 on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center to pick up their 40th win of the season.

After the win, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters, and two clips of what he said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network.

They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-36 record in the 76 games that they have played.

