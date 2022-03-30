ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Jackson Liberty Students Bid Farewell to Beloved School Resource Officer

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON, NJ – To the students at Jackson Liberty High School, Jackson Township Police...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Shore News Network
Shore News Network

83K+

Followers

51K+

Posts

30M+

Views

Related
WTRF- 7News

Middle and High School students stop school bus from crashing

Fourteen middle and high school students worked together to stop their school bus from crashing after they noticed their driver was suffering a medical event. According to WCHS, the Topsham Police Department reported that the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. when two students noticed their school bus driver was being more and more incapacitated. Two […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Daily Voice

North Jersey High School Mourns Death Of Student

The Columbia High School community is mourning the loss of a student who died on Tuesday, March 29. Initial and unconfirmed reports indicate that the death was a suicide. The district released a statement confirming the student's death that reads in part:. Out of respect for the family, currently, we...
COLUMBIA, CT
UpNorthLive.com

Parents say school strapped students with special needs in chairs as punishment

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The special education department of a Pennsylvania school district is under investigation after multiple parents reported abuse and wrongdoing towards students with special needs. It all started back in January at a school board meeting when concerns were raised by parents in the Glendale...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, NJ
Education
City
Jackson, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#Vandalism#Highschool#American#Jackson Police
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Dozens of students sickened and hospitalised after sanitizer found in milk cartons at New Jersey schools

At least 64 students were sickened and dozens were sent to hospitals after a “non-toxic consumable sanitizer” was found in milk cartons in several schools in Camden, New Jersey. School district spokeswoman Valerie Merritt said more than 30 students had been taken to two hospitals in the area after the substance, which is colourless, was discovered on Wednesday morning, NJ Advance Media reported. Some students vomited, she said. Camden County Police were alerted at 9.09am on Wednesday, according to police spokesman Dan Keashen. How the substance made it into the milk cartons was not immediately clear. On Wednesday night,...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KCBY

Parents angered by segregation experiment at Texas elementary school

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) – Children at a Texas elementary school were segregated by the color of their hair, with one group told they're not as smart as the others. It was supposed to be a lesson on racism, but some parents are furious that neither they, nor their kids, were told about it ahead of time.
EDUCATION
Daily Voice

Jersey City Police Officer Jose Vargas Dies Suddenly, 35

The Jersey City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Officer Jose Vargas died on March 17, 2022. He was 35 years old. Born in Puerto Rico, Vargas later moved to Jersey City and attended the Midtown Community School, then Bayonne High School, graduating from Ferris High school, according to his obituary. He later attended NJCU.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Students walk out as they demand right to fly LGBTQ+ Pride flag at N.J. school

Passaic, N.J., students hit the streets Monday to protest a new Board of Education policy that prohibits them from raising the LGBTQ+ Pride banner like they did last year. About 40 students, some draped in the rainbow flag and others wrapped in blankets, marched in the bitter cold to demand the board rescind its policy that allows only the American flag, the state flag and the school flag to be flown. Students stood in front of the city’s three public high schools urging their classmates to join them on the sidewalk – then continued the protest at the board meeting on Monday night.
SOCIETY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy