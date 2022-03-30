Columbia police report missing 19-year-old male found

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia police are reporting that missing 19-year-old Nathaniel Reed, has been found.

Reed was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday leaving the Great Circle campus located on South Bearfield Road. He was reportedly heading east before turning north toward Grindstone Parkway.

Multiple agencies help to locate Reed.

Police report there is no photo of Reed available at this time.

