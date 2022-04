NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A structure fire on Rodeo Road Thursday night into Friday morning was thought to have possibly killed 37-year old Jerome F. Vieyra of North Platte. There was no announcement that the man was killed, but since Vieyra was in contact with police as the fire was set, and ran deeper into the building housing his business, Vieyra Metal Works, as flames engulfed the building, Vieyra dying inside was a distinct possibility.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO