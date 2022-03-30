Lawrence County schools to dismiss early

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts and universities around the Pine Belt are preparing for incoming severe weather as Tuesday has been declared as a First Alert Weather Day. A strong weather system is expected to bring some heavy rain and possible tornadoes with strong winds to the area...
Strong thunderstorms and possible tornadoes are expected in Alabama on Tuesday, and some schools have already announced early dismissals. Storms could begin in west Alabama by this afternoon and will shift eastward through the evening and into the overnight hours, gradually lowering in intensity as they do. The strongest storms...
POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake was picked up on the Richter scale Saturday morning in Lawrence County, according to the University of Memphis Earthquake Center. A 2.2 earthquake was detected around 6:30 a.m., March 26 nearly three miles west of Powhatan near Highway 117. The earthquake had a...
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Several school systems will be dismissed from school early on Friday due to incoming severe weather. Below is a list of local school systems releasing early:. Houston County Schools will be dismissing all schools at 12 p.m. on Friday. Henry County Schools will be dismissed...
Developing story: The Lincoln County supervisors opted out of allowing any medical marijuana cultivation, transportation, processing or sale. District 4’s Eddie Brown motioned to opt in to cultivation and processing, but to opt out of sales. His motion failed. District 3’s Nolan Williamson motioned to opt out of all...
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - With severe weather in the forecast Tuesday, a Lawrence County outdoor warning siren is out of service. The Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency announced on Facebook that a siren located at the Hatton Senior Center is out of service. In the post, the Lawrence County...
SUMTER, S.C. — Hundreds community members gathered Sunday night to discuss the Sumter School Board's decision to part ways with former Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox ahead of her contract end date in June. This comes after Dr. Martin-Knox announced late last year that she would not seek a contract...
Joseph Rogers Primary had a special visitor on March 4 to wrap up Read Across America week. Dr. Robin McClellan, Assistant Commissioner at the Tennessee Department of Education, visited kindergarten and first graders at Joseph Rogers Primary, as they celebrated being a “Reading 360” school district. Hawkins County...
Should you glance at the box that highlights the last five years of Lawrence school budgets you will see the identical figures for three years of budgets, four years of the tax levy and two years of the tax-cap increase. Natural skepticism would trigger the question: How could the school...
Area schools are monitoring reports and updates on the severe weather expected to move through the area Wednesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, no schools had announced plans to dismiss classes for the day, to dismiss early or to move to a virtual learning schedule. Parents and students are advised to...
Residents of the Brown Loop area may soon have access to city sewer services. The City of Brookhaven will host a meeting Tuesday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Brookhaven Building, 1154 Beltline Drive, to discuss acquiring a grant for that purpose. Surveys from property owners must be obtained...
Lincoln County educator Jennifer Jackson Whittier was reconfirmed this week to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. Hosemann appointed Whittier to the board in 2020, and her first term will end June 2022. “Jennifer has been an encouragement to thousands of children in her more...
A controversial new gun law in the Ohio Senate is causing law enforcement officers and educators to beg their lawmakers to think. House Bill 99 would make it significantly easier for adults in schools to carry guns, loosening the regulations by about 95%.
Lincoln County fared well overall as a potentially hazardous weather system moved through the area Wednesday. Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Chris Reid said the majority of reports made to officials were of downed trees, limbs and power lines. The only “real” damage occurred around 1:30 p.m. when winds lifted...
Four area schools are among 70 Mississippi high schools to receive 2021 GreatSchools College Success Awards. Loyd Star Attendance Center, Mississippi School of the Arts, Lawrence County High School and Wesson Attendance Center each received the awards. In its fourth year, the College Success Award recognizes and celebrates public high...
