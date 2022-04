Van Buren announced defensive coordinator Moe Henry as the new Pointers football coach Friday, elevating a Gus Malzahn disciple that has mixed emotions. "I came to Van Buren because of Crosby Tuck," Henry said. "He invited me down here when he became the head coach and just really loved the things that he was doing and being with him. So the fact of being the head coach is exciting but the fact of losing him as a colleague hits emotionally as well."

