Father kills son after armed argument in St. Charles Parish, police report

New details might show what started a vehicle chase that later caused a crash and left one man dead in Youngstown Tuesday evening. A police report says that officers were notified of gunfire in the area of South Avenue Gas Mart in Youngstown and observed a black BMW SUV speeding off from the station's parking lot. The officers who saw the vehicle take off reportedly followed after it, resulting in the chase that left the speeding driver dead and a passenger injured.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO