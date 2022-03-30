Father kills son after armed argument in St. Charles Parish, police report

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says they are currently investigating a fatal overnight shooting near the corner of Mill Street and South Lyons Street. Draya Michelle Guillory, 6, was watching TV on the couch when the shots were fired, family members said. LCPD are calling...
New details might show what started a vehicle chase that later caused a crash and left one man dead in Youngstown Tuesday evening. A police report says that officers were notified of gunfire in the area of South Avenue Gas Mart in Youngstown and observed a black BMW SUV speeding off from the station's parking lot. The officers who saw the vehicle take off reportedly followed after it, resulting in the chase that left the speeding driver dead and a passenger injured.
Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and son are behind bars after Memphis Police recovered stolen cars at an alleged chop shop. Three victims reported their vehicles stolen over several dates in November 2021. According to an affidavit, the stolen cars were all Infinitis, with values ranging from $12,000 to...
A 13-year-old Massachusetts girl died in a tragic boating accident last week during a family vacation in Aruba, according to published news reports. Cassidy Murray, a seventh-grader at the Buckingham Brown & Nichols School, died on March 23. The unexpected tragedy happened on the last day of the family’s vacation....
BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Michigan arrested two men after officers said they found drugs floating inside a cup of Coca Cola from McDonald’s. Michigan State Police stopped Victor Emmanuel McMillan and his son, Joshua Lee McMillan, while they were driving on I-75 in Bagley Township March 16, WDIV reported. Victor, 54, is father to Joshua, 30, and was driving the vehicle.
Police brutality has cost the state of Georgia nearly $5 million—all because a cop couldn't put his fragile blue ego aside and understand that a short car chase doesn't warrant the execution of a Black man.
Donald Platt, 37, was sentenced to at least four years in prison after his son accidentally shot and killed an 11-year-old boy. According to newsandsentinel, Platt was found guilty of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and third-degree felony endangering children. In an Athens County Prosecutor’s Office release, Platt was said to have left a loaded, unsecured […]
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
A Texas woman said she is still trying to process a "horrifying" mix-up when a hospital called to tell her that her husband was dead — when he was actually at a rehabilitation center recovering from knee surgery. Betty Harris said she had visited her husband, Bryant Harris, on...
A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
St. Patrick's Day revelers take to Fremont Street to celebrate in downtown Las Vegas. Two years ago today, the Strip was shutdown due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, the crowds are back on Fremont to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. LVMPD provides details on an officer-involved shooting in downtown Las Vegas. Las...
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into an 18-wheeler on a Louisiana freeway on March 10, police say. The Louisiana State Police say they’re still trying to figure out what happened. Salvatore Adams, a Slidell local, was riding his 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle on Interstate 12 behind an...
A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
NEW ORLEANS — Of the four teenaged defendants who appeared in juvenile court Wednesday after being booked in the fatal carjacking of 73-year-old Linda Frickey, who was dragged to her death Monday afternoon in front of horrified witnesses, 17-year-old John Honore stood out. Not only because Honore's three co-defendants...
