EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies advance, South Korean won leads gains

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

March 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 122.160 122.84 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3562 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 28.640 28.765 +0.44 Korean won 1211.800 1219.8 +0.66 Baht 33.530 33.6 +0.21 Peso 51.955 51.97 +0.03 Rupiah 14340.000 14363 +0.16 Rupee 0.00 75.98 0.00 Ringgit 4.209 4.212 +0.08 Yuan 6.360 6.3635 +0.06 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 122.160 115.08 -5.80 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3490 -0.41 Taiwan dlr 28.640 27.676 -3.37 Korean won 1211.800 1188.60 -1.91 Baht 33.530 33.39 -0.42 Peso 51.955 50.99 -1.86 Rupiah 14340.000 14250 -0.63 Rupee 0.00 74.33 -2.17 Ringgit 4.209 4.1640 -1.06 Yuan 6.360 6.3550 -0.07 (Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reuters

Oil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise

New York, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike. U.S. stocks were mostly lower as investors...
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
Reuters

China tells EU it will pursue Ukraine peace in its own way

BRUSSELS/BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China offered the European Union assurances on Friday that it would seek peace in Ukraine but said this would be on its own terms, deflecting pressure for a tougher stance towards Russia. Premier Li Keqiang told EU leaders that Beijing would push for peace in...
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX extends sell-off on Ukraine jitters

March 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.880 119.47 -0.34 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3575 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 28.573 28.487 -0.30 Korean won 1222.200 1216.3 -0.48 Baht 33.670 33.52 -0.45 Peso 52.400 52.41 +0.02 Rupiah 14340.000 14338 -0.01 Rupee 76.115 76.115 0.00 Ringgit 4.212 4.203 -0.21 Yuan 6.364 6.3568 -0.12 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 119.880 115.08 -4.00 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3490 -0.75 Taiwan dlr 28.573 27.676 -3.14 Korean won 1222.200 1188.60 -2.75 Baht 33.670 33.39 -0.83 Peso 52.400 50.99 -2.69 Rupiah 14340.000 14250 -0.63 Rupee 76.115 74.33 -2.35 Ringgit 4.212 4.1640 -1.14 Yuan 6.364 6.3550 -0.15 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
Reuters

Dollar slips as traders eye Fed, Russia-Ukraine talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dipped modestly against a basket of currencies on Monday but remained near a 21-month high hit last week as investors eyed Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while major central bank meetings this week kept large moves in foreign exchange in check. The dollar index fell 0.056%...
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
Reuters

Euro rises vs dollar as eurozone inflation fans rate hike expectations

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - (March 30 story, corrects to add dropped word from company name in the 13th paragraph) The dollar dropped to a nearly two-week low on Wednesday as optimism over peace talks between Russia and Ukraine faded and investors' attention shifted to economic data and interest rate expectations.
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks step back, oil bounces as peace talks stall

SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - Stockmarkets took a breather on Friday after several days of sizeable gains, while commodities were set on edge by the lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. Oil rose sharply and back over $100 overnight and Brent crude futures were up another 2% to $108.73...
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies surge on a weaker dollar after U.S. Fed hike

* MSCI Latam stocks index set for first day of gains in five * U.S. Fed raises rates by 0.25% * BCB rate decision eyed (Updates prices; adds comment, details) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar March 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies bounced on a weaker dollar on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in three years, while Chinese stimulus hopes and continued peace talks between Ukraine and Russia also boosted sentiment. The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end in a newly aggressive stance against inflation. MSCI's index for Latin American stocks firmed 2.1% - its first day of gains in the last five - and its currencies counterpart added 0.9%, after declines on Tuesday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, fell 0.5%. Brazil's real gained 1.1% against the dollar. Investors are eyeing Brazil's central bank's decision due later in the day. The rate-setting committee, known as Copom, is expected to hike its key rate by 100 basis points. "The key thing to track in the decision statement will be Banco Central's next policy steps in the wake of the Russian invasion as inflationary risks are much higher now than they were in the previous decision," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard. "They will definitely signal a more hawkish tone going forward to prevent secondary shocks in the overall economy." Among other Latin American currencies, Mexico's peso and Chile's peso rose 1.1% and 1.5%, respectively. Brazil exported around 2.5 million tonnes of wheat from December to March, an unprecedented volume driven by a historically good harvest in 2021, and demand for exports has received a further lift from the war between major suppliers Russia and Ukraine. Aiding confidence, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He urged government bodies to roll out market-friendly policies, boosting shares in China, Hong Kong and other markets a day after Chinese stocks slumped to a 21-month low. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine conflict were becoming "more realistic", while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there was "some hope for compromise". Optimism over the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine also held up gains in most central European currencies including the Polish zloty and Czech crown, which were 1% and 0.8% stronger against the euro, respectively, while the Hungarian forint edged higher. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1944 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1083.26 5.5 MSCI LatAm 2368.22 2.09 Brazil Bovespa 110630.66 1.53 Mexico IPC 53434.14 0.8 Chile IPSA 4695.41 1.57 Argentina MerVal 86705.98 3.154 Colombia COLCAP 1524.10 0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1064 1.00 Mexico peso 20.6375 0.88 Chile peso 798.9 1.35 Colombia peso 3831.01 -0.16 Peru sol 3.719 0.46 Argentina peso (interbank) 109.4100 -0.08 Argentina peso (parallel) 199 0.50 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Tim Ahmann)
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies decline as investors watch Xi-Biden talks

* Brazil's real set for weekly gains * Currencies of crude exporters Mexico, Colombia rise * Russian rouble largely unchanged after central bank holds rates By Susan Mathew March 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies joined broader emerging market peers in the red on Friday as talks between leaders of the United States and China over Russia's actions in Ukraine kept investors nervous. Emerging markets took a breather on Friday after optimism around peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv had seen them rally strongly over the last two days, putting stocks and currencies on course for weekly gains. But talks made no headway, and Russia pressed ahead with its "special military operation" in Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that Beijing will pay a steep price if it supports Russia's military operations in Ukraine. MSCI's index of Latam currencies edged into the red, with Brazil's real down 0.3%. But both were on course for weekly gains. Investors fretted about any potential hit to China's already wobbly economy, and subsequently to materials demand, which could hurt commodity exporters in Latin America. So far, Latam has benefited from surging commodity prices as a result of sanctions on Russia, albeit at the cost of surging inflation. "Even with commodities off the boil, inflation in the next few months in EM will be high and volatile, keeping investors out of receivers," Citigroup strategists said. In Argentina, the heavily controlled peso fell 0.2%. The country's Senate voted late on Thursday to approve a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, converting the agreement into law and ensuring that the economically battered country can avoid another messy default. But, a key part of the government coalition is against the agreement, something which increases the risks of Argentina failing to meet the targets and making the program less credible and hence less effective in anchoring expectations, Citi strategists said. Chile's peso retreated from near three-week highs as fourth quarter GDP rise at 12% missed expectation for a 13% jump. Falling copper prices also hurt. Currencies of crude exporters Mexico and Colombia outperformed despite a recovering dollar, as oil prices rose. Elsewhere, Russia's rouble was largely unchanged , trading between 103 and 105 a dollar, after the central bank held the key interest rate at 20% and bank governor Elivra Nabiullina said inflation would remain elevated for some time. Trading of local currency OFZ bonds on the Moscow exchange will resume on Monday, she said, adding the central bank will buy local-currency OFZ bonds. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1119.51 -0.13 MSCI LatAm 2447.15 0.23 Brazil Bovespa 113864.12 0.7 Mexico IPC 54288.00 -0.14 Chile IPSA 4843.60 1.12 Argentina MerVal 90604.84 1.07 Colombia COLCAP 1544.23 0.08 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0546 -0.36 Mexico peso 20.4553 0.29 Chile peso 803.4 -0.55 Colombia peso 3823.01 -0.05 Peru sol 3.745 0.13 Argentina peso 109.6200 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks slip on weak China data; Ukraine woes, inflation hit currencies

* Philippine peso at near 3-year low * Chinese stocks down 2.6% * High oil prices stoke inflation fears By Harshita Swaminathan March 14 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and stock markets were in the red on Monday, hit by concerns over the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis and a drop in China's new bank loans, with Philippine stocks plunging more than 4%. The Philippine benchmark index slid to a five-month low, while the peso weakened 0.3% to a near three-year low. Stock markets in China shed 2.6%, as outlook for the region's largest economy was hampered by new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases rising to a two-year high, and data showing a contraction in new bank loans. Stock markets in Singapore and Malaysia also fell about 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively. China's cyberspace regulator also released draft measures aimed at protecting minors, including requiring online media firms to set up a "youth mode" with only "clean" content suitable for minors, the latest in a series of actions by the government to combat gaming and internet addiction among its youth. Thailand's baht also dipped 0.5%, to be among the top losers in the region, partially due to rising COVID-19 cases in China, a major source of tourist inflows, hampering prospects for the industry. Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, said profit-taking by Japanese firms in Thailand ahead of the financial year-end by selling their baht for yen also weighed on the Thai currency. Currencies across the region were bracing for even higher inflation as commodity prices, including crude oil, have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Crude oil, which has fallen over the last few sessions, still remains near $110/barrel, a level high enough to sound the alarm bells on cost-pull inflation. Wholesale price-based inflation in India also beat market forecasts, amid higher fuel prices in February. Several central banks in the region have warned of this being a headwind to economic growth. The rupee was largely flat through the session. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, however, expect the Indonesian rupiah to outperform in the wake of higher commodity prices given the country's status as a net commodity exporter. The rupiah, down 0.2% today, has gained 0.3% since Russia invaded Ukraine, outperforming many of its regional peers. The impending interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has taken a backseat since geopolitical tensions took centrestage, came back into focus with the rate decision due late on Wednesday. While markets have largely priced in a 25 basis point federal funds rate hike, the central bank's commentary on inflation and further rate hikes will be closely watched, especially after added uncertainly from a higher-than-expected U.S. inflation number on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesia bond yields shed 8 basis points to 6.723% ** Property developer Ayala Land sheds 7.6% to be the top loser among Philippine stocks Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0742 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.39 -2.26 <.N2 0.58 -12.10 25> China <CNY=CFXS -0.31 -0.07 <.SS -2.60 -11.44 > EC> India -0.03 -2.98 <.NS 0.84 -3.36 EI> Indonesi -0.23 -0.58 <.JK 0.24 5.44 a SE> Malaysia -0.29 -0.95 <.KL -0.43 -0.38 SE> Philippi -0.27 -2.78 <.PS -4.15 -4.29 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC -0.83 -4.31 <.KS -0.59 -11.15 > 11> Singapor -0.12 -1.20 <.ST -0.56 3.45 e I> Taiwan -0.43 -2.93 <.TW -0.01 -5.25 II> Thailand -0.48 -0.06 <.SE 0.03 0.05 TI> (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
AFP

Global stocks rally as Fed hikes interest rates

Global stocks rallied Wednesday, bolstered by China's pledge to help stabilize markets and another pullback in oil prices as the US Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018. The Fed's first interest rate hike since 2018 marks an effort to counter spiking consumer prices even as Russia's invasion of Ukraine introduces new uncertainty in an economy battered by supply chain snarls and labor shortages.
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Equities advance as bonds retreat on hawkish Fed

* Malaysia benchmark adds up to 1%, yields rise * South Korea stocks gain, won appreciates 0.5% * Indonesia 10-year yield at two-week high By Sameer Manekar March 23 (Reuters) - Most Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday as investors exited bond markets on hawkish central bank prospects, while currencies came under pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar and uncertainties about the Ukraine conflict. Malaysian equities advanced about 1%, hitting their highest in more than two weeks, as the 10-year benchmark yield jumped to a level not since mid-February. Equities in South Korea and Singapore climbed up to 0.7% each. Currencies in the region were mixed, with the South Korean won firming 0.5% after two days of weakness, while the Thai baht, Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso dipped slightly. Bonds in emerging Asian countries have taken a beating after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled on Monday the central bank's readiness to hike interest rates more aggressively to tame inflation, sparking a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries. Yields move inversely to bond prices but for investors both prices and yields determine the returns they earn. Indonesian bonds, already one of the highest yielding in the region, witnessed a sell-off as hawkish comments from Fed officials prompted investors to switch to developed markets, also resulting in reduced interest from buyers at bond auctions which raised money well below target. Yields on the country's 10-year benchmark bond were up 3.7 basis points at 6.767%, their highest in nearly two weeks, while those on the five-year instrument rose 5.3 basis points to 5.635%, a level not seen since March 10. Meanwhile, the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia has overshadowed emerging markets over the past few weeks as gyrating commodity prices and supply chain disruptions pose threats of inflation and weak external demand. "While the region's direct trade exposure to Russia and Ukraine is relatively small, the surge in imported price pressures will still likely beat down consumer and business confidence, in turn creating headwinds against the nascent recovery in domestic demand," analysts at Barclays said. Accommodative policy conditions, slow but steady weakening in external demand and measures to improve food security can reduce the region's exposure to Russia-Ukraine, but it is still likely to experience weaker growth and stronger inflation, they said. Oil prices edged lower overnight on a reduced likelihood of the European Union banning Russian oil, providing some relief to oil importing countries in Asia. However, prices resumed their upward trend on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stocks fell last week. Shares in the region's top oil importing countries such as India and Thailand edged higher. Barclays expects India, Thailand and the Philippines to be the slowest in normalising monetary policy, with Thailand seen not hiking rates anytime this year. The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its policy unchanged on Thursday to support economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 5-year yields rise 7.6 basis points to 2.102%, their highest since March 2019 ** Singapore Feb headline prices rise 4.3%, fastest in nine years ** Thailand to ban use of digital assets as payments from April - SEC Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0620 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC YTD YTD % DAIL % DAILY Y % % Japan -0.2 -4.99 3.01 -2.60 6 China <CNY=C -0.0 -0.25 0.20 -10.26 FXS> 8 India <INR=I -0.0 -2.43 0.18 -0.04 N> 1 Indonesia +0.0 -0.70 -0.18 6.18 4 Malaysia -0.1 -1.33 0.82 3.99 2 Philippines -0.1 -2.65 -0.20 -1.80 0 S.Korea <KRW=K +0.4 -2.00 0.92 -8.15 FTC> 4 Singapore -0.0 -0.65 0.46 7.74 7 Taiwan <TWD=T -0.0 -3.04 0.98 -2.68 P> 1 Thailand <THB=T -0.3 -0.60 0.09 1.31 H> 0 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia gains ahead of expected Fed hike, China COVID concerns ebb

* China reports a drop in daily COVID-19 cases * Markets brace for Fed meeting outcome By Riya Sharma March 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock markets advanced on Wednesday, buoyed by a pull-back in COVID-19 cases in China and hopes of progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks, though traders held off on big bets before the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision. Equities in Thailand and South Korea climbed 0.8% and stocks in Singapore rose more than a percent to a two-week high. Currencies also edged higher, with the Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit each firming 0.2%. The gains followed a relief rally on Wall Street overnight, driven by hopes of a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday peace talks with Russia were sounding more realistic but more time was needed. Moves in Asia were still cautious ahead of a closely watched Fed rate decision later in the day (1800 GMT). Markets have already priced in a 25 basis points rate hike and will look for further policy clues in light of surging inflation and volatile commodity prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Considering the risks around oil prices, Asia inflation and developed markets monetary tightening, the risks are skewed towards Asia central banks turning more hawkish ahead," said Duncan Tan, a rates strategist at DBS Bank. "A hawkish tilt is more likely in economies where recent inflation prints have climbed or stayed above central bank targets," Tan said, pointing to Thailand and India as examples. "Comparatively, for Bank Negara Malaysia and Bank Indonesia, inflation appears to be better anchored and thus, these are less pressures and urgency for them to pivot." Regional markets also steadied as a drop in daily COVID-19 cases in mainland China aided sentiment. Shares in Indonesia were last up 0.6%, after climbing nearly a percent earlier, and the rupiah edged up 0.2%. The country's finance minister said the economy had remained resilient in the face of increased volatility due to the war in Ukraine and vowed to protect people from an "extreme" rise in food prices. Bonds in the region remained under pressure, having taken a beating last week when surging commodity prices raised inflation risks, with yields on high-returning Indonesian benchmark bonds rising 32 basis points to 6.766%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include United Overseas Bank Ltd up 3.5% and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd up 2.29% ** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index include Victoria Investama Tbk PT up 25.48% and Tanah Laut Tbk PT up 23.42% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0432 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.08 -2.63 <.N2 1.53 -10.62 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.14 -0.09 <.SS 0.04 -15.79 > EC> India +0.36 -2.63 <.NS 1.41 -2.63 EI> Indonesi +0.10 -0.42 <.JK 0.50 5.65 a SE> Malaysia +0.17 -0.81 <.KL 0.16 1.45 SE> Philippi +0.04 -2.49 <.PS -0.59 -2.03 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.11 -4.25 <.KS 0.82 -11.24 > 11> Singapor +0.12 -1.09 <.ST 1.27 4.91 e I> Taiwan -0.15 -3.42 <.TW -0.39 -7.46 II> Thailand +0.09 -0.27 <.SE 0.72 -0.08 TI> ($1 = 14,316.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Kim Coghill)
